Ipsos: Marion Beyret Appointed Chief Communications Officer Of Ipsos

Paris, 5 June 2026 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the appointment of Marion Beyret as Chief Communications Officer, effective today. She will report to Alexandre Boissy, Deputy CEO of Ipsos.

With fifteen years of experience acquired in the media, the political sector, and major multinational corporations, Marion Beyret will be responsible for leading the global communication strategy on an international scale.

As the group experiences a pivotal moment in its history and shapes the future of the sector-particularly in technology-Marion Beyret will ensure the strengthening of Ipsos' reputation and influence among its stakeholders worldwide. To achieve this, she will lead a global team of communication experts across our markets.

Prior to joining Ipsos, Marion Beyret led Communications and Public Affairs for Stellantis in Europe, where she oversaw the company's reputation strategy and stakeholder engagement during a period of transformation. Before that, she headed communications at Air France-KLM, where she played a key role in delivering the Group's corporate and strategic communications.

Marion Beyret also brings solid experience from within French public institutions, having served in various French government ministries and the Presidency of the French Republic. She began her career in media, working in communications roles at France Info and Canal Plus.

Alexandre Boissy, Deputy CEO of Ipsos, commented:“Marion's appointment strengthens our Group's leadership. Her sharp strategic insight, deep expertise in corporate positioning, and extensive experience will be instrumental in elevating our capabilities. She will drive the enhancement of our expertise, the strengthening of our corporate narratives, and the amplification of our global communications impact across our markets.”

Marion Beyret holds a Master's degree from Montpellier Business School and studied international relations at Xi'an University in China.

Marion Beyret succeeds Caroline Ponsi Khider. Ipsos wishes Caroline all the best in her future professional endeavors.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 19,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS, Bloomberg IPS:FP



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75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

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