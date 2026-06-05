Joe Jonas Gives Rare Update On Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Sophie Turner

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas is getting candid about his experience of co-parenting their children with his estranged wife Sophie Turner after their legal battle for the kids' custody.

The singer expressed his gratitude towards Sophie with whom he shares the custody of his two daughters. He spoke to his brothers Kevin and Nick on their podcast 'Hey Jonas', and said, "I'm a single dad and I co-parent with my children's mother. I'm grateful that I have a co-parent that I can balance even the bad days. I think being able to have good people around me to kind of help me navigate it is really special”.

He further mentioned,“They've really given me the reason to be alive, I would say. I think, in my saddest moments, I'm able to be reminded quickly that a hug from them can solve the world's problems”.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began their relationship in 2016 after connecting through Instagram direct messages. They were first publicly linked later that year and made several public appearances together in early 2017. In October 2017, the couple announced their engagement. They married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, 2019, shortly after the Billboard Music Awards, and held a second formal wedding in France in June 2019.

The pair welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020 and a second daughter, Delphine, in July 2022. Throughout their marriage, they generally kept family life private while occasionally appearing together at public events.

In September 2023, Jonas filed for divorce, stating that the marriage was“irretrievably broken”. The separation was followed by legal proceedings concerning custody and the children's residence. The divorce was finalized in September 2024, and both have since focused on co-parenting their daughters.