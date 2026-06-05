Sachin Sanghvi Of Sachinjigar Shares How The Duo Strikes Creative Balance At Work

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Music composer Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin–Jigar has shared how he brings order and rationality into the duo's creative process.

Sachin–Jigar spoke with IANS during the promotions of their latest film album 'Chand Mera Dil'. Sachin said that sometimes he is worried about his creative partner, as Jigar is someone who is highly self-critical, and easily gets consumed by the music making process.

Sachin told IANS.“We are two people. So, we are two sides of the coin. I think my job is to rationalize the chaos he has. He is a rebel. He doesn't sleep. Sometimes he wakes up with the fear that if I don't make a song today, then? There is a childlike hunger when he sees a new instrument. I feed off all these things. But, again, if I want to let's say compose a song, I cannot do that in front of an equipment. I don't want to get tied up inside the studio. I don't want to go on a terrace or I can't take the name of the place”.

He further mentioned,“I think just the whole acknowledgement of the fact that I am like this. We have learned to shed inhibitions. But, my job, I feel in this combination, lots of times my job is to tell Jigar that you have done an amazing job. Sometimes to rationalize him. To bring in the order basically in this process”.

He then revealed his obsession with video games, and said that he has the habit of picking up his phone and playing games even in the most serious situations.

“Yes, so in very dangerous situations. I pick up my mobile and play video games. I feel that if I steal a glance from him for 2 minutes then I get help from somewhere. But, for Jigar I think it works the other way. But, when I am chaotic, he calms me down. So, it is not a particular role but it is a balancing act”, he added.

The music of 'Chand Mera Dil' has been released under the label of Sony Music India.