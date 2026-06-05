MP League T20 Scindia Cup: Chambal Ghariyals Continue To Shine Gwalior Shernis Clinch Crucial Win In Nail-Biter

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, June 5 (IANS) Chambal Ghariyals continued their winning run in the women's competition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 after defeating Royal Nimar Eagles by 9 wickets in a rain-curtailed fixture, which was reduced to seven-overs-per-side at the Daly College in Indore.

After winning the toss, Chambal Ghariyals opted to bowl first and made an early impact, reducing the Eagles to 26/2 within the first three overs. With the team under pressure, Kalyani Jadhav and Soniya Singh steadied the innings and accelerated at the right time. The duo added a valuable 26-run partnership in just three overs, helping Royal Nimar Eagles regain momentum.

Kalyani played a brisk knock of 23 off 15 balls before being caught by Pooja Vastrakar, who has played for India at the international level, off the bowling of Vaishnavi Singh. Soniya remained unbeaten at 14 off 11 deliveries as the Eagles finished with a competitive total of 62/3 in their allotted seven overs. Anamika Raghuvanshi was the pick of the bowlers who scalped one wicket for 11 runs in two overs.

Later, Chambal Ghariyals got off to a flying start after Kanishka Thakur collected 16 runs in the very first over. However, they suffered a setback when Jincy George was stumped off Vaishnavi Sharma after scoring just 2 off 2 balls.

The wicket did little to slow down the Ghariyals' momentum as Kanishka continued her aggressive approach, taking on the bowlers and finding boundaries with ease. The left-handed batter looked in complete control throughout the chase and remained unbeaten on 46, continuing her excellent form in the tournament.

Captain Pooja Vastrakar provided valuable support at the other end with an unbeaten 15 off 14 balls as the Ghariyals comfortably chased down the target in 5.4 overs.

Bhopal Wolves lose to Gwalior Shernis

Gwalior Shernis clinched a much-needed win by two runs against Bhopal Wolves in a match that went down to the wire at Daly College, Indore. Gwalior Shernis produced a strong batting performance, led by captain Nuzhat Parween and Sonam Yadav, to post a competitive 134/3 in 20 overs.

Parween and Aashna Patidar gave the team a steady start, adding 31 runs for the opening wicket before Aashna was dismissed for a brisk 18 off 13 balls.

The Shernis then took control through a superb partnership between Parween and Sonam Yadav. The duo dominated the bowlers and stitched together a crucial 70-run stand, putting the innings firmly in Gwalior's favour.

Parween anchored the innings beautifully, scoring 50 in 48 deliveries, while Sonam played an equally impressive knock, narrowly missing out on a fifty by just one run. Soumya Tiwari provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 12 off 10 balls as the Shernis finished strongly.

Later, the Gwalior bowling attack kept the pressure on throughout the innings and never allowed Bhopal to gain control of the chase, striking at regular intervals to push them onto the back foot.

Opener Aayushi Shukla tried to anchor the innings and keep the fight alive, but her resistance ended when she was dismissed for 29 off 29 balls. Rishita Parihar then provided some late fireworks with a quick 25 off just 9 deliveries, but her entertaining cameo was cut short when she was stumped by captain Nuzhat Parween off the bowling of Jiya Jethwa.

The tide turned dramatically in the final moments of the match when Bhopal Wolves needed 7 runs from the last over. However, a brilliant piece of wicketkeeping from captain Nuzhat Parween proved decisive as she effected the stumping of Reena Yadav, leaving the Wolves needing 6 runs with just one wicket in hand.

Riya Yadav delivered the finishing blow by dismissing Priyanka Koushal, bowling Bhopal Wolves out for 132 and sealing a thrilling victory for Gwalior Shernis.

Riya picked up four wickets for 19 runs in 3.4 overs, while Khushi Yadav scalped three for 18 in four overs.