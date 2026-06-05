Battery Recycling Market Size To Surpass $79.47 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Battery Recycling Market was valued at USD 6.76 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.48 billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 9.81% from 2026-2035. Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption and Critical Metal Demand to Boost Industry Expansion. Similarly, The Europe Battery Recycling Market is estimated to be USD 9.22 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.68 Billion by 2035, at 9.39% CAGR during 2026–2035. Growth fueled by strict battery recycling regulations and the expansion of the EV battery ecosystem. Austin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Recycling Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The global Battery Recycling Market Size was worth USD 30.74 Billion in 2025 and is projected to be valued at USD 79.47 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.81% over 2026–2035.” Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption and Circular Economy Transition to Augment Market Expansion Globally Due to the growing need for vital raw materials, growing environmental concerns, and the growing use of electric vehicles, the industry is expected to rise rapidly. Battery recycling is becoming an essential component of global supply chain security as companies and governments work to reduce dependency on virgin mining and enhance domestic material recovery capabilities. The increasing integration of closed-loop battery systems and advancements in recycling technologies are driving industry growth. Get a Sample Report of Battery Recycling Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (Glencore Plc)

Redwood Materials, Inc.

Umicore SA

GEM Co., Ltd. (China)

Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL)

Retriev Technologies Inc.

Battery Resources LLC

Accurec Recycling GmbH

International Metals Reclamation Co. (INMETCO)

Glencore plc

Ecobat Technologies Ltd.

Stena Recycling AB

Northvolt AB (Revolt division)

Envirostream Australia Pty. Ltd.

Aqua Metals Inc.

Toxco Inc.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

TES-AMM Pte. Ltd.

Engitec Technologies SpA Veolia Environment SA Battery Recycling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 30.74 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 79.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.81% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Chemistry (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid, Nickel, Others)

. By Application (Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial)

. By Material (Metals, Electrolyte, Plastics, Other Components)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Chemistry, Lead Acid Segment Dominated the Market; Lithium-ion Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The lead acid segment dominated with roughly 82% revenue share in 2025 due to its super established recycling infrastructure and recovery Lithium-ion is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, hitting a strong CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to rapid EV adoption and recycling high-value metals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

By Application, Transportation Segment Dominated the Market; Consumer Electronics Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The transportation segment led with about 70% share in 2025 due to the surge in end-of-life EV batteries. The consumer electronics segment is growing at fastest rate within the Battery Recycling Market due to the extensive use of portable electronic gadgets such as cell phones, laptops, and wearable tech gadgets.

By Material, Metals Segment Dominated the Market; Electrolyte Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Metals segment dominated with ~62% share in 2025 due to its economic importance, recoverability, and importance in battery production. The electrolyte segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the Battery Recycling Market due to the growing trend of chemical component recovery from lithium-ion batteries.

Regional Insights:

With over 42% of the market share in 2025, the Asia Pacific region dominated the battery recycling market. It can be explained by the fact that the area is the world's biggest producer of batteries and also has the highest rate of battery consumption. China is the world's largest battery manufacturer and is renowned for having the greatest battery recycling capabilities.

Due to enormous federal funding and IRA-created economic incentives that are drawing recycling capacity development at a rapid pace, North America is undergoing the fastest rate of change in its battery recycling sector environment. Lead acid and lithium-ion battery recycling infrastructure is expanding in North America thanks to Li-Cycle's spoke-and-hub processing network, Redwood Materials' integrated refinery concept, and Retriev's well-established smelting facilities.

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Recent Developments:



2025: Redwood Materials commenced full-scale operations at its Nevada facility with capacity to process 100 GWh of lithium-ion batteries annually and supply battery-grade materials for domestic manufacturing. 2025: Umicore expanded hydrometallurgical recycling capacity at its Belgium facility to enhance processing of NMC and LFP battery chemistries.

Exclusive Sections of the Battery Recycling Market Report (The USPs):



BATTERY COLLECTION & END-OF-LIFE MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you understand collection efficiency, reverse logistics, and recycling flow systems.

ADVANCED MATERIAL RECOVERY & PURITY ANALYSIS – evaluates recovery rates of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and lead from spent batteries.

EV BATTERY DISPOSAL & SUPPLY FLOW TRACKING METRICS – analyzes end-of-life EV battery volumes and material flow dynamics across recycling networks.

CIRCULAR SUPPLY CHAIN & CLOSED-LOOP INTEGRATION METRICS – helps assess collaboration between automakers, recyclers, and battery manufacturers.

RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKING – compares hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical efficiency and scalability. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & RECYCLED CONTENT TRACKING METRICS – tracks global policy frameworks, recycled content mandates, and sustainability regulations globally.

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