Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says Officials To Face Action For Ignoring Fire Safety, Illegal Construction

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday warned fire, civic and other officials of strict disciplinary action in cases involving violation of fire safety norms and unauthorised constructions that endanger lives.

Top officers from MCD, Delhi Police, Fire, DDA and other departments were present in the high-level meeting called by CM Gupta in the wake of the devastating fire tragedy in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister stated that laws have provisions to deal with lax officials, and these will now be enforced strictly.

The provisions for dereliction of duty carry a maximum prison term of two years and heavy fines for guilty officials, she said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the effective implementation of laws requiring the recovery of losses incurred by the government from the salaries, pensions, or properties of officials found guilty.

The meeting discussed measures to prevent the recurrence of fatal incidents such as the Malviya Nagar fire in the capital and to effectively curb unauthorised construction.

Taking a strict stance on the entire matter, the Chief Minister has made it clear that no building owner, official, or any other guilty person found responsible for the Malviya Nagar fire incident will be spared.

The Chief Minister stated that to ensure public safety in the capital, it is essential to work holistically on all aspects, including compliance with safety standards, effective monitoring systems, and an accountable mechanism, so that such tragedies can be prevented in the future and Delhi can be made safer.

Senior officials from the Delhi Police, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, DDA, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Jal Board, and other concerned departments attended the meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.

The Chief Minister stated that the shortcomings behind the horrific fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be thoroughly investigated, and accountability will be fixed.

She reiterated that strict action will be taken against illegal properties, hotels, and guest houses operating without permission, as well as all institutions in the capital that are violating fire safety rules and building bylaws.