Russian Strike On Logistics Facility In Odesa Region Injures Eight Road Workers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Sukhomlyn, head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Odesa region. Another enemy strike on an infrastructure facility that provides critical logistics for the region. Two ballistic missiles with cluster warheads. A targeted attack on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the post reads.

According to Sukhomlyn, eight road workers were wounded in the attack. Two of them are in serious condition.

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Road equipment unique to Ukraine, which was being used at this site, was also damaged. Work was scheduled to be completed by the end of June. Due to the consequences of the shelling, it will have to be postponed for at least a month.

As reported, in the Zhurivka community of the Kyiv region, Russian drones struck the“Yahotynske for Children” facility, destroying the administrative building and damaging production facilities. Four people are known to have been killed. Seven more people sustained injuries and wounds of varying severity.