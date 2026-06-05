Village On The Isle Golf Classic Raises $117,000 To Support Foundation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 4, 2026 10:45 am - Proceeds from the event will benefit residents of the Life Plan community in Venice

Village On The Isle (VOTI), a nonprofit Life Plan Community in Venice, raised $117,00 to support the Village On The Isle Foundation at its 7th Annual Golf Classic. The tournament was held on May 4 at The Founders Club in Sarasota. Clancy & Theys served as the presenting sponsor of the Golf Classic and donated $25,000 to the Foundation.

Additional sponsors included: Coastal Property Group, Ziegler, Greystone, Acrisure, Butler Snow, Five19, Manning & Napier, Hazeltine Nurseries, Beebe Design, Snell Engineering, CRC Group, TeamLogicIT, Raymond James, Apothecary Pharmacy Services, Merill Lynch, CityTel, Cheney Brothers, Tom Rich Flooring, Sysco, Bracewell LLP, CliftonLarsonAllen, Longevity Scripts.

“As a nonprofit, the VOTI Foundation plays an important role in our community,” said Doug Feller, CEO of Village On The Isle.“We are incredibly grateful to each organization that donates the Foundation – be it through the golf tournament or other means – and helps support our residents and the incredible lifestyle they enjoy at VOTI.”

The VOTI Foundation provides financial support for resident programs, mission-oriented care programs, residents and staff education, and the benevolence fund that supports residents and clergy members.

As a Life Plan Community, VOTI conducts a medical and financial analysis prior to residents' move in. In some cases, residents may outlive their funds or incur unexpected medical costs that exhaust their funds.

The VOTI Foundation provides financial support to these residents for the remainder of their time at Village On the Isle. In addition, it fully funds the expenses of residents who are retired clergy members and have served more than 20 years in ministry.

“Thanks to the support of our donors and the amazing work of the Foundation, our residents will never be asked to leave should they run out of funds at no fault of their own,” adds Feller.

In addition to the Annual Golf Classic, the VOTI Foundation raises money through one-time donations, planned giving and the Legacy Fund. All proceeds are used for the benefit of the community and its programs and services.

About Village On The Isle

Incorporated in 1979, Village On The Isle is a nonprofit Life Plan community affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The community is located less than half a mile from the Gulf of Mexico at 920 Tamiami Trail South in Venice, Fla. It offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing and gives residents an opportunity to live independently in apartments and cottages, then transition to quarters with caregiver assistance as their needs warrant. For more information, visit