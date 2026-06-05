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Alexi Venneri Featured On Next Level CEO TV


2026-06-05 09:46:32
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Alexi Venneri, founder and CEO of DAS Technology, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how resilience, innovation, and an ownership mindset can drive long-term business success.

Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO's story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.

You can find out more about the show by visiting their website

In her episode, Venneri explores how to build momentum through adversity and breaks down how hustle, accountability, strong team culture, and creative problem-solving can fuel measurable success.

Alexi's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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