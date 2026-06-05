Taylor Swift Releases New Song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' For Toy Story 5

Pop icon Taylor Swift has released a new song from 'Toy Story 5' titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You' on Thursday. The singer also expressed her love for the 'Toy Story' franchise while sharing her childhood video. Swift posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram handle as the single was coming out that included vintage home video of herself as a little girl, marching in a red cowgirl hat and a shirt embroidered with boots.

A 'Musical Departure and Coming Home'

Taylor Swift wrote, "Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 till now is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

About 'Toy Story 5'

She added, "Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you've meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it. By we, I mean myself and my pal @jackantonoff. We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods."

The track is co-produced and co-written by Swift and Jack Antonoff, who is making his return to that chair for the first time since "The Tortured Poets Department".

'Toy Story 5' will see Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their iconic roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear. The film follows the beloved group of toys as they face competition for children's attention from a new tablet called Lilypad. 'Toy Story 5' will be released in theatres worldwide on June 19, 2026.

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