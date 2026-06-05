Why Shreyas Iyer Is Being Considered As Prime Candidate For India's T20I Captaincy? Reason Explained

Shreyas Iyer is reportedly set to become India's new T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. His IPL captaincy success, stellar batting form, and fit with BCCI's long-term plan for the 2028 T20 World Cup and LA Olympics are cited as key reasons.

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is set to return to the national T20I setup after nearly three years, not only as a player but also as the new captain of the format, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, who led the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup title defence success in March this year.

As per the reports, the BCCI Apex Council did not formally discuss the T20I captaincy during their recent meeting on Thursday, but the top board officials, including chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, have reached a consensus to appoint Shreyas Iyer as the new skipper, with Tilak Varma expected to serve as his deputy.

The BCCI selection committee is expected to formally announce the new T20I captain during India's squad announcement for the T20I series against Ireland and England at the board's headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday. On that note, let's take a look at why Shreyas Iyer is being considered for India's T20I captaincy.

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the successful captains in the IPL, having led three different teams, including the Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. Iyer led the DC to their maiden final in 2020, KKR to their third IPL triumph in 2024, and guided PBKS to the first final in 11 years in 2025, achieving a rare feat of becoming the first captain to lead three different teams to the final.

As a captain, Shreyas Iyer has played 101 matches, winning 55 and losing 41, with a win percentage of 54.45%, which stands as one of the highest among all captains who have led in at least 50 matches in the tournament's history.

His impressive record as a captain in high-stakes tournaments like the IPL has led the BCCI selection committee to finalize Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20I captain for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

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The captaincy oftentimes comes with pressure, and thus, skippers struggle to justify their spot in the playing XI. However, Shreyas Iyer has brilliantly balanced his leadership responsibilities and his role as a middle-order anchor. Unlike other leadership candidates, who struggled with form, Iyer has maintained a high level of performance with the bat.

In the IPL 2025, Iyer amassed 604 runs, including 6 fifties, at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07 in 17 matches, while leading the Punjab Kings to the final. In the recently concluded IPL season, the 31-year-old has aggregated 498 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 168.81 in 14 matches.

As a captain, Shreyas Iyer has amassed 3096 runs, including a century and 24 fifties, at an average of 38.7 and a strike rate of 141.75 in 101 matches, highlighting his exceptional ability to thrive under the dual pressure of leadership and scoring, providing the stability the team requires in T20Is.

The change in India's T20I leadership by moving on from T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is not just about addressing recent performance slumps; it is a strategic maneuver aimed at long-term stability. With the T20 World Cup and LA Olympics, which both take place in 2028, the BCCI is prioritizing a fresh leadership blueprint to prepare the squad for the next four-year cycle.

At 31, Shreyas Iyer is reportedly viewed as a leader who can maintain his physical and technical peak through the 2028 cycle, whereas previous leadership faced injury concerns, including Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Though Iyer is returning to the T20I setup after nearly three years, the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, and head coach Gautam Gambhir, have full confidence in his leadership ability.

Moreover, Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir worked together at the KKR setup in 2024, where their combined tactical acumen was pivotal in securing the franchise's third IPL title, a successful partnership that the selectors hope to replicate at the international level.

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Shreyas Iyer has often mirrored former Team India and CSK captain MS Dhoni's trademark composure, earning him the reputation of a 'cool-headed' strategist who remains unflappable even in the most high-pressure scenarios.

Throughout his IPL tenure, most notably during his successful 2024 campaign with KKR and his subsequent leadership of the Punjab Kings, Iyer has been praised for his ability to maintain a serene dressing-room environment. His calm leadership style has often served as a stabilizing force, allowing him to communicate tactical shifts clearly and effectively without succumbing to the heat of the moment.

Additionally, Iyer's man-management style has been the cornerstone of his success in IPL, as he consistently empowers younger players while keeping veteran stars focused on team objectives. Much like MS Dhoni, Iyer prefers to keep his emotions in check, opting for a tactical, analytical approach that prioritizes team balance over individual ego.