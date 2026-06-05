Cosmos Health Continues U.S. Expansion With Launch Of Oliv18, Targeting Cardiovascular And Antioxidant Categories









Scientific Background

Oliv18TM is formulated with a whole olive polyphenol extract derived from the fruit and leaf of olive trees cultivated in the Moroccan stretch of the Saharan Desert. The growing conditions include:



Arid temperatures of ≥140°F (60° C) in direct sun, with rocky terrain

Low water reserves and high water salinity Thermo-evaporative conditions activate Phenylalanine Ammonia Lyase (PAL), which increases polyphenol synthesis in the olive tree





The extract is USDA and EU organic certified, produced using a 100% solvent-free process, free from any hydrolysis or waste-water processing, and standardized to hydroxytyrosol and oleuropein - the two key representative actives from the olive fruit and leaf respectively. Hydroxytyrosol is the most studied polyphenol in olive oil, characterised by efficient absorption and recognised as the highest Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) polyphenol, and exclusive to olives, olive oil, and wine.

It is estimated that a single 250 mg daily dose of Oliv18TM delivers polyphenols equivalent to approximately 11 teaspoons of good quality extra virgin olive oil - the quantity associated with Mediterranean consumption patterns - and meets European Food Safety Authority's (EFSA) 5 mg/day hydroxytyrosol minimum dose for protection against LDL oxidation.

Oliv18TM - Product Profile

What it is A whole olive polyphenol supplement Source Olive fruit and leaf - Moroccan Saharan desert Certification USDA & EU organic certified How it's made 100% solvent-free - no hydrolysis, no waste-water processing Key actives 11% total polyphenols - including 7% oleuropein and 3% hydroxytyrosol Daily dose 250 mg per day (clinically studied serving size) EFSA Meets EFSA's 5 mg/day hydroxytyrosol minimum dose for LDL oxidation protection Daily equivalent ~11 tsp of good quality extra virgin olive oil Available formats Capsules



Market Opportunity

Oliv18TM addresses two significant and growing categories in consumer health - cardiovascular wellness and antioxidant protection - driven by aging demographics, rising awareness of preventive wellness, and increasing consumer demand for evidence-backed natural solutions.

In the United States, the cardiovascular health supplements market was estimated at $2.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.27 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research ), with the U.S. antioxidants market valued at $1.66 billion in 2025 and projected to nearly double to $3.18 billion by 2035 (Precedence Research ). Globally, the two categories are projected to reach $25.39 billion and $8.38 billion respectively by 2035 (SNS Insider; Precedence Research ) - collectively exceeding $33 billion by 2035.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated:“Oliv18TM represents another important step in the continued expansion of our 18 Series platform and reflects our broader strategy of developing differentiated nutraceutical products built around clinically informed formulation approaches, premium sourcing, and science-driven positioning. We believe long-term growth within consumer wellness increasingly favors products supported by scientific substantiation, quality-focused manufacturing, and evidence-based formulation strategies. Oliv18TM further strengthens our ability to expand within large and growing wellness categories while continuing to broaden the reach of our 18 Series portfolio.”

About the 18 Series

The 18 Series is Cosmos Health's premium U.S. nutraceutical platform built around science-driven product development, clinically informed formulation approaches, and premium positioning within major consumer wellness categories. All products are manufactured in the United States under applicable quality and regulatory standards. The Company is targeting a portfolio of 18 science-based nutraceutical products for the United States market.

These products are dietary supplements. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at , , , , , as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,”“plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website ( ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

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