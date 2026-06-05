T20 Mumbai League 2026: Dube, Sksena Power ARCS Andheri To Top Spot With Dominant Win

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Star India all-rounder Shivam Dube inspired ARCS Andheri with a superb bowling effort before opener Divyaansh Sksena lit up the chase with a whirlwind unbeaten 88 off mere 39 balls as the side climbed to the summit of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 standings with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Eagle Thane Strikers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Shardul Thakur's decision to bat first after winning the toss proved costly as Eagle Thane Strikers were bowled out for a modest 129. Apart from Sairaj Patil (34) and wicketkeeper Eknath Kerkar (27), none of the Strikers' batters managed to make an impact against a disciplined ARCS Andheri attack.

Off-spinner Prasoon Singh starred with three wickets, while Ajay Mishra (2-13) and captain Dube (2-19) chipped in with crucial breakthroughs as the Strikers struggled to recover after early setbacks. Sairaj and Eknath briefly steadied the innings with a 41-run partnership after the side limped to 34/2 inside the Powerplay.

But once the pair was dismissed, the innings unravelled quickly, with the Andheri bowlers maintaining relentless pressure and conceding just 26 runs in the last four overs while claiming five wickets.

In reply, ARCS Andheri rode on opener Divyaansh's scintillating unbeaten 88 off just 39 balls, studded with 12 boundaries and four sixes, to seal a comfortable victory with 50 deliveries remaining. Divyaansh dominated the Strikers' bowling from the outset, bringing up a blistering half-century in only 17 balls for the joint-fastest fifty of the tournament, and ensuring the chase never drifted off course.

At the other end, Ayush Jethwa (25) played the ideal supporting role, rotating strike smartly and allowing Divyaansh to dictate terms. The pair left the Strikers' bowlers searching for answers as they steadily marched towards the target. By the time Ayush was dismissed by Siddhant Singh, the result was virtually sealed, with Divyaansh finishing off the chase in emphatic fashion.

On Thursday night, Bandra Blasters eventually notched up their first victory of the season by beating Suryakumar Yadav's Triumph Knights Mumbai North East by four wickets. Put in to bat, the Knights overcame a middle order wobble to post 178/8, courtesy of Nutan Goel's 40, and a late flourish from Parikshit Valsangkar (36 not out) and Jayesh Pokhare (31 not out).

In response, captain Suved Parkar continued his glorious form to lead the Blasters from the front with his second half-century of the season, while Jay Jain's unbeaten 49 guided them home comfortably with three balls to spare.

Later tonight, Ajinkya Rahane's North Mumbai Panthers will look for a third straight win when they take on Sarfaraz Khan-led Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb at the same venue.

Brief scores:

Eagle Thane Strikers 129 all out in 20 overs (Sairaj Patil 34, Eknath Kerkar 27; Prasoon Singh 3/22, Ajay Mishra 2/13, Shivam Dube 2/19) lost to ARCS Andheri 130/1 in 11.4 overs (Divyaansh Sksena 88 not out, Ayush Jethwa 25) by nine wickets.