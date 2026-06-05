Southampton Complete Permanent Signing Of Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz From Bayern Munich

MENAFN - IANS) Southampton, June 5 (IANS) English football club Southampton have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Bayern Munich, with the Israel international putting pen to paper on a four-year contract after an impressive loan spell with the team.

The 25-year-old joined Southampton on loan from Bayern in January and quickly established himself as a key figure in the team. Peretz played every minute of the club's 21-match unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship as Saints dramatically improved their defensive record and pushed for promotion under manager Tonda Eckert.

During that run, the goalkeeper kept eight clean sheets and delivered several standout performances, including against Premier League sides Fulham, Arsenal and Manchester City during Southampton's run to the FA Cup semi-finals

Peretz made 26 appearances across all competitions following his mid-season arrival and ended the campaign having been on the losing side only twice.

Speaking after completing the move, Peretz said he was delighted to make Southampton his permanent home.

"I'm super excited. For the last few months this was my home, and we had so many good times, and also some tense times, but even in the last few weeks with how we stayed together you could really feel this home environment," he said in a statement released by the club on X.

"That was, for me, the dealbreaker. Yes, it is my dream to play in the Premier League and on the highest stages in the world, but a bigger dream for me is to be there with Southampton. I really believe that we can be there and achieve that," he added.

Peretz began his career at Maccabi Tel Aviv, making more than 100 appearances for the Israeli club before earning a move to Bayern Munich. While in Germany, he made seven senior appearances and gained valuable experience training alongside legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, whom he has described as his childhood hero.

Southampton Group Technical Director Johannes Spors welcomed the completion of the deal, praising both the goalkeeper's quality and commitment to the club.

"We knew about Daniel's qualities when we signed him on loan in January, and his impact on the team was clear for everybody to see. He has a confidence in his own ability that transmits to the players in front of him," Spors said.

"I had several conversations with Daniel after our season came to an end. It was clear throughout these discussions that he remained committed to us, even with other options on the table. We are delighted to welcome him back to Southampton on a long-term contract and determined to build on the successes we experienced together last season," he added.

The permanent acquisition of Peretz is expected to be a major boost for Southampton as they prepare for the new Championship campaign with ambitions of securing a return to the Premier League.