Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Confirms Death Of Five Citizens In Azov Sea

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two foreign cargo ships carrying a total of 25 Azerbaijani citizens were struck by unmanned aerial vehicles, resulting in the deaths of five Azerbaijani citizens, the spokesperson for the country's Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, said in response to a question from local media about the downing of ships carrying Azerbaijani citizens in the Azov Sea, AzerNEWS reports.

It was confirmed that, based on preliminary information received from Russian authorities, five Azerbaijani citizens were killed as a result of the attack, while three others sustained injuries. The injured individuals have been hospitalized in the city of Yeysk.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently coordinating efforts with relevant state agencies, our country's diplomatic missions, and the competent authorities of the relevant states. Several staff members from our embassy in Russia have traveled to the scene of the incident. Attention is being focused on the health of our citizens, their return to the country, and the provision of necessary consular assistance," Aykhan Hajizada noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.