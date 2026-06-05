Baku Hosts World Environment Day 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Republic of Azerbaijan is hosting World Environment Day (WED) in Baku in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), AzerNEWS reports.

The event is being held under the slogan "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future."

At the ceremony, Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, delivered a message from President Ilham Aliyev to the participants.

Azerbaijan took over the hosting duties for World Environment Day at an event held in the Republic of Korea in 2024.

It should noted that World Environment Day is one of the most important international observances dedicated to raising awareness about environmental protection. Established by the United Nations, it is celebrated every year on June 5 and serves as a global platform to encourage action on pressing ecological challenges.

The day was officially designated by a UN General Assembly resolution adopted on December 15, 1972. June 5 was chosen to commemorate the start of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment held in 1972, which also led to the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). In many countries, the occasion is also observed as Ecologists' Day.