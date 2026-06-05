David C. Gaze

Senior Lecturer in Chemical Pathology, University of Westminster

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Dr David Gaze completed both Undergraduate and Postgraduate degrees in West Yorkshire followed by a PhD in Chemical Pathology in London, United Kingdom. He is currently Senior Lecturer in Chemical Pathology at the University of Westminster and Honorary Cardiac Research Scientist within the Department of Chemical Pathology, Clinical Blood Sciences at St George's Hospital and Medical School, London.

Dr Gaze has authored and co-authored in excess of 150 peer reviewed papers and over 200 abstracts, as well as presented at over 50 internationally invited conferences. He has contributed six book chapters on Cardiovascular disease and biomarkers as well as writing a textbook on cardiac troponin. He is a peer reviewer of 25 medical journals.

Dr Gaze is a member of the Royal Society of Medicine of London; The Association for Laboratory Medicine (LabMedUK), of which he is Deputy Director of Scientific and Clinical Practice and chairs the Clinical Sciences Review Committee for the Annals of Clinical Biochemistry & Laboratory Medicine. He is also a member of the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) in the USA; Institute of Biomedical Sciences; Institute of Biology; European Society of Pathology; The Pathological Society of Great Britain and Ireland and associate member of the Royal Institution of London.

Dr Gaze and colleagues have won a number of awards including two distinguished Abstract awards from the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry as well as Diploma for Oral Presentation regarding D-dimer, natriuretic peptide and cardiac troponin in dialysis patients presented at the 17th IFCC-FESCC European Congress of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine and the 60th National congress of the Netherlands Society of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine in Amsterdam in 2007.

–present Senior Lecturer in Chemical Pathology, University of Westminster

2013 St George's University of London, PhD

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