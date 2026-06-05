MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) All Weather, Reimagined: Tuttle Capital Launches Porter & Company Porter Portfolio Index ETF (PCPP)

June 05, 2026 9:03 AM EDT | Source: Tuttle Capital Management

A Rules-Based, Multi-Asset ETF Providing Diversified Exposure Across Property & Casualty Insurance

Equities, Capital-Efficient Equities, Hard Assets Including Bitcoin and Precious Metals, and Short-Duration Cash-Like Investments

Tuttle Capital Management announces the launch of the Porter & Company Porter Portfolio Index ETF (PCPP), a rules-based, multi-asset ETF designed to track the Porter & Co. Porter Portfolio Index and to deliver diversified exposure across four distinct return drivers in a single ticker. Under normal market conditions, the Index allocates 25% to Property & Casualty Insurance companies, 25% to capital-efficient equities, 25% to hard assets such as Bitcoin and precious metals, and 25% to cash-like investments - a modernized expression of the classic permanent-portfolio framework. The Fund's gross expense ratio is 0.75% and will be listed on Cboe.

Riverside, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, an industry leader in offering thematic and strategy-driven ETFs, today announced the launch of the Porter & Company Porter Portfolio Index ETF (CBOE: PCPP). The Fund seeks to track the investment results, before fees and expenses, of the Porter & Co. Porter Portfolio Index - a rules-based, multi-asset index developed by Porter & Company, LLC.

PCPP is part of a broader collaboration with Porter & Company, an independent investment research firm, to bring a suite of rules-based index ETFs to market. The Porter Portfolio Index is the multi-asset cornerstone of that suite, designed to provide diversified exposure across return drivers that historically respond differently across economic regimes - growth, inflation, deflation, and uncertainty.

"Harry Browne built the original permanent portfolio in the 1980s based on a simple idea: an investor shouldn't have to predict the next economic or market cycle in order to survive it. PCPP takes that idea and updates it for how markets actually work today - with insurance underwriters that compound through cycles, quality businesses that generate cash, hard assets including Bitcoin, and short-duration cash. One ticker, four engines, without relying on accurate market forecasts." - Matthew Tuttle, CEO, Tuttle Capital Management

A Modernized Permanent Portfolio

The permanent portfolio concept, popularized by investment writer Harry Browne, is built on the premise that markets shift through a limited number of broad economic conditions - and that holding a balanced allocation across return drivers that respond differently to each condition can help an investor weather all of them. The original four-bucket framework allocated equally across equities, long-duration government bonds, gold, and cash.

The Porter & Co. Porter Portfolio Index applies that all-weather logic to today's market structure. Rather than a single broad equity sleeve, the Index allocates separately to property and casualty insurance equities (a category historically characterized by underwriting profitability and investable float) and to capital-efficient equities (companies meeting multi-year thresholds for profitability, growth, and cash returned to shareholders).

The hard-assets sleeve combines Bitcoin and precious metals rather than gold alone. The fourth sleeve holds cash-like investments for liquidity and capital preservation.

How It Works

PCPP is a passively managed ETF that invests at least 80% of its total assets in component securities of the Porter & Co. Porter Portfolio Index. Under normal market conditions, the Index allocates as follows:

25% - Property & Casualty Insurance equities: Leading publicly traded P&C insurance companies, with weightings informed by underwriting performance as measured by combined ratio. 25% - Capital-efficient equities: U.S.-traded companies meeting multi-year thresholds for free cash flow margin, return on invested capital, return on assets, operating margin, sales growth, and cash returned to shareholders, weighted by relative free cash flow margins. 25% - Hard assets: Bitcoin and precious metals exposure, obtained through the Fund's wholly-owned Cayman subsidiary in order to preserve the Fund's RIC tax status. 25% - Cash-like investments: U.S. Treasuries, other U.S. government obligations, money market funds, treasury inflation-protected securities, and other short-duration cash equivalents.

The Index is rebalanced periodically to restore the 25/25/25/25 target allocation. The Fund generally uses a replication strategy and may use representative sampling when the Fund's Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund. The Fund may also hedge its sensitivity to diversification risk by investing in derivatives, including swaps, swaptions, futures, and credit derivatives.

"There are plenty of single-asset products that do one thing well. There aren't many single tickers that combine high-quality insurance underwriters, cash-flow-disciplined equities, Bitcoin, precious metals, and T-bills in a transparent, rules-based allocation. PCPP is built for the investor who wants the full all-weather allocation without having to assemble it themselves." - Matthew Tuttle, CEO, Tuttle Capital Management

About the Index Provider

The Porter & Co. Porter Portfolio Index is sponsored by Porter & Company, LLC, an independent investment research firm. The Index Provider is independent of and unaffiliated with the Fund and the Adviser. Neither the Adviser nor its affiliates have any ability to select index components or change the index methodology. The Index Provider maintains and publishes, or designates a third-party calculation agent to publish, information regarding the market value of the Index.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that allow investors to capitalize on shifting market dynamics. The firm is known for its active management approach and its ability to construct portfolios around emerging trends. The Porter & Company Porter Portfolio Index ETF joins Tuttle Capital's growing suite of products, which spans actively managed thematic equity ETFs, the Income Blast series of weekly-distribution ETFs, and rules-based index ETFs developed in collaboration with third-party index providers.

Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Porter & Company Porter Portfolio Index ETF (PCPP) before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit PorterandCoFunds or call (833) 759-6110. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, the Fund's performance may be more volatile and may be more susceptible to risks associated with a single economic, political, or regulatory occurrence than a diversified fund.

The Fund is subject to Market Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Passive Strategy/Index Risk, Sampling Risk, Large- and Mid- and Small-Capitalization Securities Risk, Subsidiary Investment Risk, Tax Risk, Derivatives Risk, Swap Agreements Risk, Non-Diversification Risk, Other Investment Companies Risk, Short-Term Treasury and Cash Holdings Risk, New Fund Risk, and the standard ETF Risks, among others.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Subsidiary and Tax Risk. The Fund obtains exposure to Bitcoin and precious metals primarily through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary, structured to enable the Fund to satisfy the source-of-income requirements applicable to regulated investment companies under the Internal Revenue Code. The Porter Portfolio Subsidiary is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is not subject to all of the investor protections of that Act. There is uncertainty regarding how the subsidiary will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and the IRS has suspended the issuance of private letter rulings relating to the treatment of income from controlled foreign corporations that invest in commodity-linked instruments. Adverse legislation, regulatory action, or guidance could affect the Fund's ability to qualify as a RIC and, in turn, its tax efficiency and shareholder returns.

Bitcoin and Precious Metals Risk. The value of Bitcoin and precious metals can fluctuate widely. Bitcoin in particular is a relatively new asset class with limited operating and trading history, evolving regulatory treatment, and significant price volatility. Investments providing exposure to Bitcoin and precious metals are subject to risks distinct from those of traditional equity and fixed income investments.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose The Fund to greater risks, and may result in larger losses or smaller gains, than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

Insurance Industry Risk. Companies in the insurance industry are subject to a variety of risks, including changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, premium rate caps, competitive pressures, regulatory and tax changes, mortality and morbidity rates, actuarial miscalculations, catastrophic events such as natural disasters and acts of terrorism, and the availability and cost of reinsurance.

ETF shares may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for Fund shares will develop or be maintained.

The Porter & Co. Porter Portfolio Index is the exclusive property of Porter & Company, LLC, and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Tuttle Capital Management, LLC. The Fund is not endorsed, sold, or promoted by Porter & Company, and Porter & Company bears no liability with respect to the Fund. Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Media Contact

Matthew Tuttle

Tuttle Capital Management ...

(347) 852-0548







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Source: Tuttle Capital Management