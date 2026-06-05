Skynet 2026 Stablecoin Threat Intelligence Report: $328 Million In Bridge Losses And A $110 Billion Sanctions-Evasion Network Define The Year's Biggest Stablecoin Security Threats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the largest Web3 security services provider, has published its Skynet 2026 Stablecoin Threat Intelligence Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the two defining security threats facing stablecoin infrastructure in 2026: the continued escalation of opportunistic attacks on interconnected financial infrastructure, and the deliberate construction of sanctions-evasion networks by state-adjacent actors. The report combines a data-driven assessment of exploit trends across bridges, custody systems, and DeFi composability with a deep-dive case study on A7A5, a Russian-ruble-backed stablecoin that has become the most consequential example of state-sponsored sanctions evasion in the digital asset ecosystem to date.

Bridge Exploits and Wallet Compromise Drive Record Losses

Stablecoin-related exploit activity in 2026 has been defined by two structural shifts. The first is the continued concentration of high-value attacks against cross-chain bridges and interoperability protocols. Bridge-related incidents totaled over $328 million in losses in the first half of 2026, with the Kelp DAO wallet compromise in April accounting for $291.3 million of that figure alone.

The second shift is the emergence of wallet compromise as the dominant exploit vector by value. Across the largest DeFi incidents of 2026, wallet compromise was responsible for the majority of financial losses, surpassing code vulnerabilities as the primary driver of funds stolen. The pattern reflects a broader move by attackers away from exploiting on-chain logic and toward targeting operational weaknesses in key management, access control, and custody infrastructure.

As stablecoins continue to integrate into traditional financial systems, the report finds that the attack surface is expanding beyond DeFi entirely. Attackers are increasingly targeting compliance infrastructure, KYC providers, payment APIs, and sanctions screening systems, with exploit patterns that more closely resemble traditional financial crime than earlier crypto-native attacks.

A7A5: A Proof of Concept for State-Sponsored Sanctions Evasion

The report's second section provides the most comprehensive public analysis to date of A7A5, a Russian-ruble-backed stablecoin launched in January 2025 by Old Vector LLC, a Kyrgyz entity controlled by sanctioned oligarch Ilan Shor and Russian state-owned defense lender Promsvyazbank. Designed to replicate the technical architecture of Tether's USDT while placing issuance, collateral, and compliance authority outside Western enforcement reach, A7A5 rapidly became the operational backbone of Russia's crypto economy following the March 2025 takedown of Garantex.

Within one year of launch, A7A5 processed more than $110 billion in cumulative on-chain transactions and captured approximately 43% of the global non-USD stablecoin market. The Russian Central Bank formally recognized it as a Digital Financial Asset in October 2025, creating a domestic legal status that stands in direct contrast to its designation as a sanctioned instrument in the West.

Unprecedented Enforcement, Structural Limits

A7A5 has been the subject of the most coordinated multi-jurisdictional sanctions response ever applied to a single cryptocurrency. The EU's 19th sanctions package made A7A5 the first cryptocurrency ever explicitly named in a transaction ban, effective November 25, 2025. The subsequent 20th package widened the perimeter further, introducing a categorical ban on transactions with all crypto-asset service providers established in Russia, rather than pursuing individual platforms that routinely rebrand.

Despite these actions, on-chain data tells a sobering story. A7A5 holder counts grew continuously from approximately 13,000 to 29,000 between February 2025 and May 2026, with no observable inflection at any sanctions event. The user base is structurally non-Western and therefore largely insulated from Western enforcement pressure.

The African Expansion: The Most Urgent Unresolved Risk

The report identifies the geographic expansion of the A7 network into Africa as the most urgent unresolved gap in the current enforcement architecture. A7 has established offices in Nigeria and Zimbabwe, with Togo potentially next, and Russian foreign minister Lavrov publicly invited African nations to join the network at the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Cairo. PSB Deputy Chairman Dorofeev visited Madagascar in January 2026 to discuss establishing a financial corridor in southern Africa, in direct parallel with Russian military deployments in the region.

Banks in these jurisdictions maintaining correspondent relationships with Western-aligned institutions risk acquiring secondary-sanctions exposure through local A7-linked entities. To date, no African jurisdiction has been formally engaged by OFAC, HM Treasury, or the EU on A7A5-related exposure, representing the most actionable gap in the current international response.

Full report:

CONTACT: Media contact Elisa Yiting Xu...