Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. To Participate In The Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Growth And E-Commerce Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TARRYTOWN, N.Y., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 26Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference virtually on Monday, June 8, 2026 at 9:45 a.m. ET. A live webcast of this event will be available at under the "Investors” section and the "Events and Presentations" tab, or by using the following link:

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay option will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistatand Summer's Evewomen's health products, BCand Goody'spain relievers, Clear Eyesand TheraTearseye care products, DenTekspecialty oral care products, Dramaminemotion sickness treatments, Fleetenemas and glycerin suppositories, Chlorasepticand Luden'ssore throat treatments and drops, Compound Wwart treatments, Little Remediespediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Pastediaper rash ointments, Nixlice treatment, Debroxearwax remover, Gavisconantacid in Canada, and Hydralyterehydration products and the Fessline of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at