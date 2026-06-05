Mos Nityanand Rai Calls On Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov In Bishkek

MENAFN - IANS) Bishkek, June 5 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in Bishkek currently to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), called on Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov on Friday. MoS Rai met Zhaparov along with other heads of delegations attending the Meeting of Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs and Public Security of SCO member states being held under the chairmanship of Krygyzstan from June 4-6.

"Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai paid a courtesy call on H. E. Mr. Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic along with Heads of Delegations visiting Kyrgyz Republic for the Meeting of Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs and Public Security of SCO Member States from 4-6 June in Bishkek," the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan wrote on X.

Rai arrived in Bishkek on Thursday and was welcomed by Col. General Ulan Niyazbekov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and Ambassador Birender Singh Yadav at Manas airport.

Kyrgyzstan holds the SCO chairmanship for 2025-2026 and President Sadyr Japarov has announced '25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity' as the theme of its SCO presidency.

In April, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited Kyrgyzstan to attend the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting.

The SCO was established on June 15, 2001, with its founding members being China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan joined it. In 2023, Iran became a member, followed by Belarus in 2024, bringing the total number of SCO member states to 10.

The SCO has two observer states -- Afghanistan and Mongolia -- and 14 dialogue partners -- Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, the Maldives, Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

Last month, Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Pavan Kapoor attended the 21st meeting of SCO's Secretaries of Security Councils in Bishkek.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Kapoor met his Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy for International Affairs at Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), where the two sides exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments.

Kapoor also held discussions with Adilet Orozbekov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, aimed at deepening the bilateral partnership.