Nagaland Lottery Dear Spark Friday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for June 5, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth, and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Winning Numbers

Prize Category, Winning Numbers & Prize Amount

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore:

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000:

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000:

3rd Prize – Rs 500:

5th Prize – Rs 120:

Important Advisory for Participants

All the participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the official result sheet before initiating any prize claims authorities also recommend to preserve the original tickets and complete claim formalities within the prescribed time limit.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)