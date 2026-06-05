Emerson Demonstrated Motion Control Technologies, Feeding And Handling Systems At SPS Italia 2026 (Hall 6 Booth J006)

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Emerson demonstrated high-quality, fit-for-purpose pneumatic and electric technologies as well as handling and feeding systems at SPS Italia in Parma from May 26–28, 2026.

Machine builders benefited from expertly engineered, application-appropriate components and systems that helped them design machines capable of moving, transforming and assembling products with superior performance and efficiency. At SPS Italia, the Emerson booth (Hall 6 Booth J006) housed live demonstrations and displays featuring a broad portfolio of solutions designed for a wide range of applications, industries and environments. Attendees discovered the latest technologies from the AVENTICSTM and Afag brands for machine designs that optimized overall equipment throughput, uptime and efficiency.

Visitors spoke with Emerson engineering experts to address complex technical challenges and viewed live demonstrations and displays designed to help machine builders optimize equipment performance and design.

revealed the extensive range of high-performance automation components Emerson offered in a fully integrated solution. Visitors saw how the assembly machine seamlessly combined and assembled all components of a completed pen. The pen was packaged using a Polaris Ultrasonic Welder, and a QR code was printed or applied to the product showing the energy that was consumed to assemble it.

Anshowcased the new Afag O-Ring Feeding Solution-a smarter way to automate O-ring handling with a modular, low-maintenance system designed for seamless integration and reduced operational costs. One system supported a wide range of O-ring types, ensuring maximum flexibility in production. Fast changeovers with interchangeable kits enabled size switches in moments, minimizing downtime and boosting efficiency. The solution was configurable with optional add-ons such as refill hoppers, ionizers, pressure boosters and stainless-steel housings with integrated controls for tailored, high-performance operation.

Afag O-ring feeding solution by Emerson, designed for efficient, flexible and future-ready O-ring handling in automated assembly. (Images: courtesy of Emerson).

A live, high-speed pick-and-place demonstration showed an operation using vacuum suction cups and an AVENTICSTM air preparation unit to pick and place LEDs from a fast-indexing rotary table. The demonstration highlighted ways to reduce energy consumption, tighten cycle times and cut maintenance costs compared with other solutions.

Visitors saw the benefits of pneumatic monitoring at thedisplay. The predesigned, edge-enabled cabinet solution provided visualization and benchmarking for the compressed air and gas consumption of a machine, a production line or across multiple sites. The demonstration highlighted how access to real-time consumption trends, costs, benchmarks and CO2 impact helped reduce energy costs, improve sustainability and streamline maintenance.

presented a selection from the Emerson portfolio for proportional pressure and flow control and showed how versatile and efficient electro-pneumatic control systems were across a wide range of customer applications. The setup featured the AVENTICSTM Sentronic motion control series alongside the ASCO 290/890 fluid control series for gas regulation, with the XV series used as the pilot valve-illustrating how easily and precisely processes were brought under control.

AVENTICSTM Sentronic motion control series from Emerson, demonstrating versatile electro-pneumatic control for proportional pressure and flow applications. (Images: courtesy of Emerson).

showcased a compact overview of Afag's core capabilities in handling and feeding. An integrated handling system used rotary gripper combinations to precisely present parts to a simulated camera inspection before returning them seamlessly into the feeding process. Two feeding solutions were on display: an FDA-compliant bowl feeding medical caps, and a solution for reliably feeding complex, hard-to-handle terminal block components. The result was complete handling and feeding solutions-perfectly matched from a single partner.