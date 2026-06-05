Simplyach Earns 17 G2 Summer 2026 Badges, Marking Another Year Of Recognition Across Coaching And Mentoring

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Simply, the coaching management platform built for solopreneur coaches, multi-coach businesses, and enterprises, has been awarded 17 badges in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports. The awards span 11 recognitions in the Coaching category and 6 in the Mentoring category and are awarded based on real reviews from verified users on G2, one of the world's most trusted software review platforms.

The awards reflect performance across six dimensions: usability, relationships, results, support, momentum, and return on investment - with recognition spanning Asia-Pacific, EMEA, Europe, and the Small Business segment. Coaches and mentors across four continents independently arrived at the same conclusion: Simply delivers.



“Seventeen badges might sound like a number, but what it really represents is seventeen different ways our users said this platform works for them. Not just that it's easy to use, or that support is responsive - but that they're getting results, seeing ROI, and that we're growing alongside them. That's the only recognition that matters to us: real coaches, doing real work, getting real outcomes.”

- Venkat G Raghavan, Executive Coach and Co-founder - Simply



Coaching Category - 11 Badges:

1. Best Results: Coaches using Simply are achieving the outcomes they set out to reach.

2. Best Results - Small Business: Top-rated for results specifically among small coaching businesses.

3. Best Usability - Small Business: Coaches at smaller practices find the platform intuitive and easy to operate.

4. Best Relationship: Reflects trust, responsiveness, and quality of support from the Simply team.

5. Best Relationship - Small Business: Relationship excellence recognized within the small business segment.

6. High Performer: Strong market presence and consistently high user satisfaction scores.

7. High Performer - Small Business: High performance recognition within the small business segment.

8. High Performer - Asia Pacific: Top-rated coaching platform among professionals across the Asia-Pacific region.

9. High Performer - EMEA: Top-rated coaching platform among users across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

10. High Performer - Europe: Recognised for high performance specifically among European coaching professionals.

11. Momentum Leader: Among the fastest-growing products in the coaching software category.



Mentoring Category - 6 Badges:

1. Best Support - Small Business: Top-rated for quality of support among small business mentoring users.

2. Best Estimated ROI: Users report some of the highest return on investment of any mentoring platform.

3. High Performer - Asia Pacific: Recognised for high performance among mentoring professionals across Asia-Pacific.

4. High Performer - Asia: Top-rated mentoring platform among users across Asia.

5. High Performer - Small Business: High performance recognition within the small business segment.

6. Momentum Leader: Among the fastest-growing products in the mentoring software category.



“We built Simply because we believe coaching is one of the most powerful tools for human development - and it deserves infrastructure worthy of that mission. Seeing coaches and mentors across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific recognise that is a signal we're on the right track.”

- Kiran Narasareddy, Co-founder, Simply



Why This Matters

G2 badges are not self-nominated or awarded by an editorial panel. They are calculated algorithmically from verified user reviews, satisfaction scores, and market presence data, which means they cannot be gamed, they reflect the actual experience of real users.

Being recognised across usability, relationships, results, support, momentum, and ROI in the same report cycle is notable. It suggests Simply is not trading off one dimension of experience for another - it is delivering consistently across all of them.

The geographic reach of the Summer 2026 recognition - spanning EMEA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Small Business segment - signals that practitioners across very different markets are reaching the same conclusion independently. In high-growth regions and in smaller practices where every tool must justify its cost, Simply is earning trust.



About Simply

Simply is a leading digital coaching management platform, trusted across 35+ countries - ranked #1 on G2's Top 20 Coaching Platform list and named among G2's Top 50 Software Companies in India. Built for solopreneur coaches, multi-coach firms and enterprise teams alike, it gives practitioners one place to manage clients, run sessions, track progress, and automate admin - without the complexity of stitching tools together. As the only coaching platform that is HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC2-compliant, Simply is also the most secure on the market. Year after year, Simply has been rated best-in-class for support, usability, and relationships on G2 - a track record that speaks not just to a strong product, but to a team that has stayed close to its users across every stage of growth.

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