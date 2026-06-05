Himalayan Harmony Group Announces 2026 Nepal Online Casino Portfolio With Six Licensed Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kathmandu, Nepal, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himalayan Harmony Group (HHG) has announced its 2026 portfolio of Nepal online casino brands, introducing six platforms that operate under Curacao Gaming Licenses with native Nepali language interfaces and integrated local payment options through eSewa and Khalti.

The Kathmandu-based management entity oversees and partners with the following six online casino brands: 8MBets Online Casino Nepal, MJ88 Online Casino Nepal, NPR77 Online Casino Nepal, Magar33 Online Casino Nepal, eSewa12 Casino Nepal, and AW33 (. All six brands fall under the Himalayan Harmony Group umbrella, each operating as a distinct platform while sharing a common foundation of Curacao licensing and features built specifically for Nepalese players.



“Our commitment is to provide Nepalese players with a secure, localized, and premium online gaming experience,” said a Himalayan Harmony Group spokesperson.“Each brand in our portfolio features Nepali language interfaces and direct integration with eSewa and Khalti, ensuring our platforms match how players in Nepal prefer to engage and transact.”



Curacao Gaming Licenses and Localized Infrastructure



Each of the six brands - 8MBets, MJ88, NPR77, Magar33, eSewa12, and AW33 - holds a Curacao Gaming License, providing players with a licensed and regulated environment for online gaming activity. Beyond licensing, the platforms are built with seamless Nepali language interfaces that allow players to navigate, register, and play without language barriers, rather than relying on translated overlays from other markets.



Local Payment Integration Through eSewa and Khalti



A central feature of the portfolio is expert integration with eSewa and Khalti, two of Nepal's most widely used digital payment gateways. Players across all six platforms can manage deposits and withdrawals through these familiar local methods, enabling secure account management without the need for international payment processors or currency conversion.



FIFA Betting Opportunities Across All Six Brands



With the 2026 portfolio timed alongside upcoming FIFA events, all six brands will offer betting options for FIFA matches. Players can place bets across 8MBets, MJ88, NPR77, Magar33, eSewa12, and AW33 for opportunities to win prizes during major international football tournaments.



A Portfolio Built for the Nepalese Market



The consolidated portfolio gives Nepalese players access to multiple distinct Nepal online casino platforms, each maintaining its own identity and interface. Whether players choose 8MBets, MJ88, NPR77, Magar33, eSewa12, or AW33, they benefit from the same Curacao-licensed framework, Nepali language support, and local payment infrastructure managed by Himalayan Harmony Group.



Players can visit individual brand platforms to review available games, betting options, and account registration details.



About Himalayan Harmony Group



Himalayan Harmony Group (HHG) is a Kathmandu-based management entity that oversees and partners with a network of localized online gaming and casino platforms. The group focuses on delivering secure, tailored digital entertainment experiences for the Nepalese market through its portfolio of Curacao-licensed brands with native Nepali language support and local payment integrations.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: Which specific online casino brands are included in the Himalayan Harmony Group 2026 portfolio?



A: The portfolio consists of six distinct platforms: 8MBets, MJ88, NPR77, Magar33, eSewa12, and AW33. While each brand maintains its own identity, they all operate under the group's management and share a common foundation of features.



Q2: What payment methods are available for players to manage their accounts?



A: The platforms feature direct integration with eSewa and Khalti, two of Nepal's most widely used digital payment gateways. This allows players to handle deposits and withdrawals securely using local methods without requiring currency conversion.



Q3: How are these online casino platforms regulated and localized for the Nepalese market?



A: All six brands hold Curacao Gaming Licenses to provide a regulated gaming environment and feature native Nepali language interfaces. This localization ensures players can navigate, register, and play without relying on translated overlays from other markets.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Himalayan Harmony Group (HHG)

Address: Kathmandu 44600 Nepal

Website:



CONTACT: Himalayan Harmony Group...