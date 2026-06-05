Congress Has Four Power Centres In Karnataka, Claims BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 5 (IANS) BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Friday alleged that there are four power centres in the Congress in Karnataka and challenged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, to dissolve the Assembly and face elections along with Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and local body polls if the party is unable to provide internal conflict-free governance.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday, Vijayendra said there had been a power struggle for the Chief Minister's post for the past two years. He claimed that within 48 hours of Shivakumar taking oath as Chief Minister, Minister Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the Cabinet, indicating that the state government has not been able to come out of internal conflicts.

He alleged that the government has failed to carry out any meaningful development work in the state and that people are now frustrated with its functioning. Farmers are coming out onto the streets to protest, he said, adding that Chief Minister Shivakumar has failed to balance competing interests within the government.

Vijayendra further claimed that the Congress is struggling due to“four power centres” in the state - D.K. Shivakumar, State Congress President B.K. Hariprasad, AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - which, according to him, is disturbing functioning.

He accused the government of failing to work for farmers, the poor, and the public, and alleged that over the past three years it has instead been involved in misgovernance and financial mismanagement.

Vijayendra said that dissatisfaction is growing within the Cabinet, citing recent resignations and reported discontent expressed by ministers such as K.H. Muniyappa and K.J. George over portfolio allocations. He alleged that development has taken a back seat due to power struggles.

He alleged that senior leaders in Congress themselves have admitted that seniority and sincerity are not valued in the party, and argued that if this continues it will not return to power in the next election.

Responding to a question, Vijayendra said BJP's electoral prospects are not solely dependent on Congress infighting. He added that the BJP has its own organisational strength, committed workers, and a clear strategy for the next elections.