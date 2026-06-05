NCC Creates History With First All-India Basic Paramotor Course, Trains 100 Cadets In A Month

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 5 (IANS) The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has achieved a major milestone in adventure and skill-based training by successfully conducting its first-ever All-India Basic Paramotor Course, with 100 Senior Division (SD) Boy Cadets qualifying as basic paramotor pilots within a month.

The pioneering initiative culminated at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) Centre in Guwahati, where the first All-India course concluded recently, officials said on Friday.

The 15-day programme, conducted from May 21 to June 4, trained 50 novice cadets drawn from 10 states and Union Territories across the country in key aspects of paramotoring, including ground handling, powered flight operations and aerial navigation.

Officials said the cadets demonstrated exceptional determination and courage during the course, with each participant successfully completing a minimum of five solo flights before earning certification as a basic paramotor pilot.

The training was conducted by the NIMAS Paramotor Node, Guwahati, which is currently the only civilian institute in India, apart from the Indian Armed Forces, authorised to conduct certified paramotor training programmes.

The institute provided expert instructors, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-compliant training syllabus and comprehensive safety supervision throughout the course.

The All-India programme followed the successful completion of the first All NCC North Eastern Region (NER) Directorate Basic Paramotor Course held between May 4 and May 19, during which 50 cadets from the northeastern states underwent similar training. With the completion of both courses, NCC has trained and qualified 100 SD Boy Cadets as basic paramotor pilots in less than a month, setting a new benchmark in aero-adventure training for Indian youth.

Officials said the initiative reflected NCC's commitment to fostering leadership, confidence, discipline and adventure among young cadets while expanding opportunities for specialised skill development. As part of its future roadmap, NCC has announced that 60 Senior Wing Girl Cadets will undergo Basic Paramotor Course training between October and November this year.

The Basic Paramotor Course will also be incorporated into the NCC's annual training curriculum, making aero-adventure activities a regular feature of cadet training across the country.