MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bravada Adopts Semi-Annual Reporting

June 05, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Bravada Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (" Bravada " or the " Company ") announces that it has adopted semi-annual financial reporting (" SAR ") pursuant to the British Columbia Securities Commission Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the " Blanket Order ").

The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on July 31. Under the provisions of the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from the requirements to file interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") for its three-month (Q1) and nine-month (Q3) interim periods. The initial interim period for which the Company will not file is the nine-month (Q3) period ended April 30, 2026. The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of July 31) and unaudited six-month (Q2) financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of January 31).

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order. The Company remains fully committed to transparency and timely disclosure and will continue to promptly disclose all material changes and significant developments through news releases and material change reports, ensuring that investors remain informed between reporting periods. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

About Bravada

Bravada is a long-established exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Utilizing a modified joint-venture business model, Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA study conducted in 2022 on a Phase I portion of the Wind Mountain deposit, and additional Phases are being evaluated for the project as part of an ongoing Pre-Feasibility Assessment. In addition, the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its other exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company has signed 33 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 20 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has eight projects in its portfolio, consisting of 782 claims for approximately 6,329 ha in two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed.

Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, answering investors commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link:

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On behalf of the Board of Directors

Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Director, President, Bravada Gold Corporation

For further information, please visit Bravada Gold Corporation's website at bravadagold; or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ....

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans to adopt SAR. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions that the Company will continue to meet the eligibility criteria for SAR under the Blanket Order. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.







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Source: Bravada Gold Corporation