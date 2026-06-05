Thermal Management Technologies Market Size To Hit USD 34.88 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Thermal Management Technologies Market was valued at USD 6.00 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.25 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period. Growth driven by rising demand for thermal management in EVs, electronics, and data centers. Meanwhile, The Europe Thermal Management Technologies Market is estimated to be USD 4.42 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.34 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.78% during 2026–2035. Growth fueled by transport electrification and energy-efficiency regulations. Austin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermal Management Technologies Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The global Thermal Management Technologies Market was USD 15.80 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.88 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.24% over 2026–2035.” Rising Demand for High-Energy Lightweight Storage Systems to Augment Market Expansion Globally The main reason the Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market is growing so fast is its way higher energy density than regular lithium-ion batteries. This leads to better performance, less weight, and more endurance, which is perfect for aerospace, defense, UAVs, and electric planes. Plus, sulfur is cheap and abundant, making these batteries much more cost-effective in the long run compared to cobalt and nickel ones. With the world pushing harder on green goals, electrified transport, and advanced aviation tech, there's a big increase in investments from both public and private sectors in lithium-sulfur battery research and getting them ready for commercial use. Get a Sample Report of Thermal Management Technologies Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated

Laird Thermal Systems

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Boyd Corporation

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M Company

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Bergquist (Henkel)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Fujipoly America Corp.

Celanese Corporation

Indium Corporation

Submer Technologies S.L.

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling)

Asetek A/S

Aavid Thermalloy (Boyd) Wakefield-Vette Inc. Thermal Management Technologies Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 15.80 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 34.88 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.24% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Material (Adhesive Material, Non-adhesive Material)

. By Device (Conduction Cooling Device, Convection Cooling Device, Advanced Cooling Device, Others)

. By Service (Installation & Calibration, Optimization & Post Sales Service)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Material, Adhesive Material Segment Dominated the Market; Non-Adhesive Material Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, the Adhesive Material segment made up about 65% of the market due to the thermal interface adhesives, conductive epoxies, and phase-change adhesive films. Non-adhesive materials are the fastest-growing category, driven by increasing demand for alternative cooling solutions phase change materials, thermal interface films, pyrolytic graphite sheets, and advanced metal-based heat spreaders.

By Device, Conduction Cooling Device Segment Dominated the Market; Advanced Cooling Segment to Grow Rapidly

The Conduction Cooling Device segment (heat sinks, heat spreaders, thermal straps, and cold plates) held the dominant market share in 2025, due to their widespread deployment across the full spectrum of electronic equipment from consumer smartphones to data center servers. Advanced cooling devices driven by the AI data center heat density challenge and EV battery thermal management requirements that conduction and convection cooling cannot adequately address at scale.

By Service, Installation & Calibration Segment Dominated the Market; Optimization & Post-Sales Service Segment Growing Steadily

The Installation & Calibration segment dominated the thermal management market in 2025, driven by the rapid expansion of AI data centers and electric vehicle battery systems that require precise thermal control and advanced cooling infrastructure. The Optimization & Post-Sales Service segment is growing steadily as operators increasingly invest in performance monitoring, predictive maintenance, and system upgrades to enhance efficiency globally.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America held the biggest slice of the market, mostly thanks to the United States. The U.S. was driving demand with projects, such as hyperscale data center growth, electric vehicle making, and work in aerospace and defense. Big money from top cloud and AI firms sped up the use of fancy cooling systems. Investments in the U.S. data centers hit all-time highs, and liquid cooling became super important for the newest AI spaces.

Due to China's large-scale production of electric vehicles, its leadership in consumer electronics manufacturing, South Korea's and Japan's state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing, and the surge in data center investments occurring in China, India, Singapore, and Australia, Asia Pacific is leading the way in the growth rate of the Thermal Management Technologies Market.

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Recent Developments:



2025: Vertiv Group launched its advanced hybrid cooling system designed for AI GPU clusters, enabling high-capacity heat removal without reliance on traditional chilled water infrastructure. 2025: Henkel introduced next-generation thermal interface materials with enhanced conductivity designed for automotive power electronics and EV thermal systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Thermal Management Technologies Market Report (The USPs):



THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – evaluates advancements in conductivity, adhesion technologies, and nanomaterial-enhanced formulations across electronics and automotive applications.

ADVANCED COOLING ARCHITECTURE DEPLOYMENT METRICS – analyzes adoption trends in liquid cooling, immersion cooling, and two-phase cooling systems across AI and data center infrastructure.

EV BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS – examines thermal regulation technologies for lithium-ion and next-generation battery systems, including phase-change and liquid cooling systems.

AI-DRIVEN THERMAL CONTROL SYSTEM METRICS – assesses machine learning-based predictive cooling optimization and energy efficiency improvements across industrial applications.

DATA CENTER ENERGY OPTIMIZATION METRICS – evaluates cooling energy consumption reduction strategies and infrastructure efficiency improvements in hyperscale computing environments. GLOBAL COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & TECHNOLOGY COMMERCIALIZATION TRACKING – benchmarks key players based on innovation in cooling technologies, material science advancements, and large-scale deployment capabilities.

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