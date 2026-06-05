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Managers' Transactions AS Tallink


2026-06-05 07:16:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Infortar
Position: Person closely associated with the person discharging managerial responsibilities (Ain Hanschmidt, member of the supervisory board)

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________

Transaction date: 04.06.2026
Place of transaction: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 462,000; Unit price: 0.646 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 462,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.646 EUR

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170


MENAFN05062026004107003653ID1111216172



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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