Andhra Pradesh Launches Preparation Of 2.5 Crore Seed Balls To Boost Green Cover

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, June 5 (IANS) On the occasion of World Environment Day on Friday, Andhra Pradesh launched the production and distribution of 2.5 crore seed balls to enhance green cover and biodiversity.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests and Environment Pawan Kalyan inaugurated the process at Butterfly Park in Mulapadu, NTR district.

He personally prepared seed balls along with women and children, and also observed the process of dispersing seed balls via drones.

On World Environment Day, the Andhra Pradesh Forest and Environment Department has initiated the preparation of 2.5 crore seed balls as part of the vision to increase the state's green cover to 50 per cent by 2047.

The Deputy CM personally made seed balls alongside public representatives, officials, women from self-help groups, students, and representatives of voluntary organisations.

These seed balls were prepared using seeds of native species such as tamarind, white karonda, neem, soapnut, mango, arjuna, banyan, Indian gooseberry, teak and mahua.

Seed ball preparation has been taken at 300 locations across the state. Pawan Kalyan observed the programme unfolding statewide via video conference from Mulapadu Butterfly Park. He interacted with the people participating in the seed ball preparation process.

The Deputy CM inquired about details such as which seeds were being used to make the seed balls and the quantities being produced. He urged everyone to take responsibility for advancing the seed ball preparation process, with inspiration from the great souls working for forest conservation. He congratulated the children who explained the importance of seed balls.

Pawan Kalyan directed officials to ensure 2.5 crore seed balls are prepared by June 15.

Later, he examined the process of releasing seed balls onto hilltops with the help of drones.

In his message on World Environment Day, he called for protecting nature and preserving biodiversity to secure the future.

“Protecting nature is not an option; it is our responsibility. Every tree we save, every river we protect, and every step we take against pollution is an investment in Bharat's future. I call upon every citizen to adopt sustainable practices and join the collective effort to build a cleaner, greener, and healthier Bharat. Pollution of our rivers, forests, and ecosystems is a threat to our collective future. Let us work together to restore the natural balance that sustains life,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan visited the stalls set up under the aegis of the Forest Department at Mulapadu Butterfly Park. During his inspection of the Butterfly Park model, the construction of a yoga hall there caught his attention. He instructed officials to make arrangements to build a yoga hall in every eco-tourism park.