Dilara Akter Hits Fastest Fifty For Bangladesh In T20I Vs Netherlands

Dilara Akter Smashes Record Fifty

Bangladesh opener Dilara Akter produced a record-breaking innings to guide her side to a 13-run victory over the Netherlands in a rain-shortened women's T20I tri-series match in Edinburgh on Thursday. The right-handed batter smashed a whirlwind half-century off just 22 deliveries, registering the fastest fifty by a Bangladesh woman in T20 international cricket. Her feat eclipsed the previous national record of 28 balls set by Rumana Ahmed against Pakistan in Lahore in 2019.

According to ICC, Dilara's explosive knock of 51 from 26 balls, studded with eight fours and two sixes, laid the foundation for Bangladesh's competitive total of 98 for 3 in a match reduced to eight overs per side due to rain interruptions. Her 22-ball fifty also ranks among the fastest in women's T20I history.

Bangladesh made a flying start as Dilara and fellow opener Juairiya Ferdous added 42 runs for the opening wicket in just 21 deliveries. After Juairiya's dismissal, Dilara continued the assault and shared a brisk 40-run partnership with Sobhana Mostary, ensuring Bangladesh maintained the momentum throughout their innings.

Netherlands' Chase and Bangladesh's Victory

Chasing 99, the Netherlands responded aggressively. Heather Siegers scored 21 off 15 balls, while Babette de Leede struck a rapid 30 from 14 deliveries. The pair put together a 53-run opening stand off only 28 balls, keeping the Dutch side firmly in contention.

However, Bangladesh clawed their way back through left-arm seamer Fariha Trisna, who struck twice in the fifth over to derail the chase.

Trisna finished with figures of 2 for 20 and played a crucial role in shifting the momentum.

Robine Rijke added a quick 21, but Bangladesh held their nerve in the closing stages. Ritu Moni delivered the decisive blow with two wickets in the final over as the Netherlands were restricted to 85 for 5.

The victory secured Bangladesh's second place in the tri-series standings behind hosts Scotland, while the Netherlands finished third. Both teams will now head into their final preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which begins on June 12.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)