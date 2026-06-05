Afreximbank Deepens Engagement With Jamaica To Drive Trade, Investment And Industrialisation

In a move to highlight the strategic importance of the Jamaican market within the Caribbean and the country's growing role in regional trade and investment, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank or the Bank) ( ) undertook an inaugural roadshow in Kingston, Jamaica, on 2 June 2026.

Organised under the theme,“Empowering Jamaica's Growth: Catalysing Trade, Investment and Industrialisation through Tailored Afreximbank Solutions ,” the roadshow built on the momentum generated by Jamaica's signing of Afreximbank's Partnership Agreement in July 2025 and the subsequent approval by the Bank's Board of Directors of a US$5 billion financing facility for the Caribbean, including Jamaica.

The roadshow attracted strong participation from Jamaica's business community. It provided an opportunity to raise awareness of Afreximbank's mandate, mission and vision among key stakeholders in Jamaica, including government representatives, private sector leaders and financial institutions. It also served as a platform to introduce the Bank's suite of financing, trade facilitation and investment solutions to the Jamaican market for the first time.

In addition, the engagement enabled the Afreximbank delegation to gain valuable insights into Jamaica's trade and development priorities, investment opportunities, financing needs and business environment. These interactions have further strengthened the Bank's understanding of the Jamaican market and will help inform the development of tailored solutions to support the country's economic growth and trade ambitions.

The keynote address was delivered by Hon. Fayval Williams, Minister of Finance and the Public Service. In her remarks, Minister Williams stated:“We understand that, for more than three decades, Afreximbank has been delivering financing solutions that support trade and drive economic growth across Africa. Its reach now extends beyond the continent's shores, with the Bank establishing a growing presence in the Caribbean. It is clear that the partnership between Afreximbank and Jamaica continues to strengthen. I therefore encourage all Jamaican institutions represented here today to deepen their engagement with Afreximbank so that, together, we can unlock greater opportunities for two-way trade and investment between Jamaica and Africa.”

Also, speaking at the event, Mr. Eric Monchu Intong, Afreximbank's Group Managing Director, Client Relations and Regional Office Operations, highlighted the Bank's experience in supporting tourism and hospitality development across Africa and the Caribbean. He said:“At Afreximbank, we believe that industrialisation is the foundation of sustainable trade and economic transformation. To trade successfully with Global Africa, we must first produce. Through investments in industrial parks, special economic zones and local manufacturing, Jamaica has an opportunity to reduce import dependence, increase value-added exports, create jobs and strengthen its economic resilience. This approach has delivered results across 18 African countries, where Afreximbank has supported the development of industrial parks and special economic zones through initiatives such as its US$450 million global credit facility with ARISE IIP, alongside critical trade finance support to businesses across the continent. We believe these lessons and solutions can be adapted to support Jamaica's industrial growth ambitions and unlock new opportunities for trade, investment and economic development.”

Afreximbank remains committed to supporting increased intra-Caribbean and Africa-Caribbean trade by improving access to trade finance, investment capital and advisory support. The roadshow underscored the Bank's commitment to advancing the Global Africa agenda and strengthening economic and commercial ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), and. Moody's (Baa2). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

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