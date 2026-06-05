PVH USA Highlights Domestic Manufacturing, Financial Strength And Innovation As Keys To Accelerating Energy Future

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As demand for utility-scale energy infrastructure continues to grow across the United States, PV Hardware USA (PVH USA), a global provider of solar tracking and foundations solutions, is reinforcing its commitment to solving three of the industry's most pressing challenges: strengthening domestic manufacturing, improving project bankability and accelerating project execution through innovative pre-assembly solutions.

With billions of dollars flowing into energy generation and grid modernization, developers and investors are increasingly focused on partners that can deliver certainty throughout the project lifecycle. PVH USA has emerged as a trusted industry leader by combining a nearly 100% U.S.-based supply chain, strong financial backing and pioneering construction technologies that help projects move from development to operation more efficiently.

“Energy growth requires more than ambitious goals. It requires execution,” said Rodolfo Bitar, Vice President of Business Development for PVH USA.“Our focus is on providing the manufacturing capacity, financial confidence and construction innovations that allow projects to move forward faster, reduce risk and create long-term value for developers, investors and communities.”

Scaling American energy manufacturing

As the United States seeks to strengthen energy independence and expand domestic energy production, manufacturing has become a strategic priority.

PVH USA continues to invest heavily in its Houston operations, which have grown from approximately 120 employees in 2024 to nearly 300 employees today. The company's manufacturing platform supports utility-scale projects nationwide while helping customers meet domestic content requirements and reduce exposure to global supply chain disruptions.

By relying on a nearly 100% Made-in-the-USA supply chain for hardware like the AxoneDuo Infinity and Monoline+ 2P, alongside the DeepTrack by PVH software and control ecosystem featuring solutions like Terrain Response and Backtracking 3D – PVH USA provides customers with greater supply certainty, shorter response times, and enhanced project reliability.

“Domestic manufacturing is no longer simply a competitive advantage. It is becoming a prerequisite for long-term energy security and infrastructure growth,” Bitar said.

Investor perspectives on energy growth and risk

As the energy market evolves, financiers are evaluating projects through a broader lens than ever before. While project economics remain critical, investors increasingly prioritize execution certainty, supply chain transparency, technology performance and the financial strength of key partners.

PVH USA supports this evolving investment landscape through a combination of U.S.-based manufacturing, traceable supply chains and a proven global track record. Backed by more than 50 GW of solar tracker deployments worldwide and 6.5 GW across the United States, the company provides developers, EPCs and financial stakeholders with the confidence needed to support large-scale energy investments.

“Today's investors want partners that can demonstrate stability, transparency and long-term commitment,” Bitar said.“Bankability is about much more than balance sheets. It is about proven delivery, risk mitigation and the ability to perform consistently over the life of a project.”

Eliminating construction bottlenecks

Even well-financed projects can face costly delays during construction. Labor shortages, field complexity, material handling challenges and installation errors continue to create bottlenecks across the energy sector.

To address these challenges, PVH USA pioneered a full pre-assembly approach that simplifies field execution by completing critical assembly processes within a controlled manufacturing environment before equipment arrives on site.

The company's pre-assembly model has demonstrated measurable benefits, including up to 70% fewer on-site components and as much as 44% less installation time in selected applications. By reducing assembly complexity and minimizing opportunities for field error, projects can move through construction more predictably and efficiently.

“Every day saved during construction creates value for project stakeholders,” Bitar said.“Pre-assembly helps eliminate unnecessary complexity, improves quality control and gives EPC teams a clearer path from groundbreaking to grid connection.”

Building the foundation for America's energy future

As utilities, developers and investors work to meet growing energy demand, PVH USA believes success will be defined by companies that can combine manufacturing strength, financial reliability and operational innovation. Through continued investment in U.S. manufacturing, a commitment to bankability and leadership in pre-assembly technology, PVH USA is helping build the resilient energy infrastructure needed to power America's future.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Heidi Bethel at 775-338-8420 or....

About PV Hardware

At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.

As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.

With over 50 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

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