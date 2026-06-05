Drinks Times Launches Subscribe To Events Calendar For Global Wine, Spirits And Beer Events

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Drinks Times today launches Subscribe to Events Calendar, the industry's first personalized subscription service that aggregates global wine, spirits, and beer events and delivers them as a continuously auto-updating calendar directly into users' own calendar apps.

The new service, available at , allows industry professionals, media, importers, distributors, and enthusiasts to subscribe to a tailored events calendar based on their specific needs, eliminating the hassle of constantly checking fragmented listings across websites, PDFs, and social channels.

The service transforms fragmented global event listings into a single, always-fresh personalized calendar that lives inside users' existing calendar apps.

Unlike one-time“add to calendar” options, Subscribe to Events Calendar provides an ongoing subscription: the calendar automatically updates once per day, adding new relevant events and removing expired ones, keeping users' calendars always current without any manual effort.

Key Features of Subscribe to Events Calendar

Comprehensive coverage of Exhibitions, Tastings, and Competitions worldwide

Personalized subscription by region, country, city, beverage type (wine, spirits, beer and sub-categories), and event category

Automatic daily updates: new matching events are added and expired events are removed automatically

Seamless integration with all major calendar platforms, including Apple Calendar, Google Calendar, Office 365, Outlook, Yahoo, and other iCal-compatible apps

Privacy-first design: The calendar only delivers publicly available event information aggregated from global industry sources, no personal data is collected or shared.

“Drinks industry professionals often struggle to keep track of important exhibitions, tastings, and competitions scattered across countless sources,” said Alber Peng, Wine Editor and CEO of Drinks Times.“Subscribe to Events Calendar solves this by delivering a clean, personalized, and always up-to-date feed directly into the calendar tools people already use every day. It's a practical service designed to help the global drinks community stay informed and never miss key opportunities.”

Whether you are planning business travel, sourcing new products, attending competitions, or discovering influential tastings, Subscribe to Events Calendar puts the world's best wine, spirits, and beer events at your fingertips.

Explore events and subscribe at:

About Drinks Times

Drinks Times is an independent publication covering the global alcoholic beverage industry, with a focus on market structure, category trends, and strategic analysis.