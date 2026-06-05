Sara Bareilles Reveals Two-Year Fertility Struggle In New Documentary

Sara Bareilles shared one of the most personal chapters of her life, as she revealed her new documentary Good Grief that she and husband Joe Tippett have been trying to have children for the past two years, according to PEOPLE. The documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 4, follows the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter as she creates her first album in seven years while navidgating different forms of loss and personal change.

Among the most emotional moments is Bareilles' candid discussion about her fertility journey. According to the publication, the 46-year-old singer, during a conversation with a collaborator who has also faced fertility challenges, revealed that she and Tippett have been attempting to start a family. She further revealed that she tried IVF "a few times."

Candid Discussion on Fertility and Grief

"I'm in the same boat," she says to her collaborator, who has also been struggling with fertility issues. "We've been trying for two years." "But I think the next phase is egg donor," the "Love Song" hitmaker says, becoming emotional. "For some reason, I'm not making the appointment. I really had to grieve that...that it won't be mine."

Rethinking Parenthood and Family

The singer describes having to grieve that loss while working toward a broader understanding of what parenthood and family can look like. She shares that meditation has helped her rethink the meaning of love, saying she has been exploring the idea that love can take many forms and does not depend on a child arriving in one specific way. "The idea that love is just big enough to hold a lot of shapes and sizes and ways things come. The idea that I could only love a child if it shows up in this one way," she said in the documentary.

Relationship with Joe Tippett

In October 2025, Bareilles announced that she and actor Joe Tippett had married, sharing wedding photos on social media and expressing gratitude for the community that supported them. According to PEOPLE, the couple first met in 2015 while working on the Broadway musical Waitress and publicly confirmed their relationship two years later. Bareilles announced their engagement on New Year's Day in 2023. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)