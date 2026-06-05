Argentina Clears Two More Investment Projects As Reserves Hit Target

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Argentina · Economy

Key Facts

- The approvals: On June 4, Argentina's RIGI committee cleared two new projects worth about $1.85bn combined.

- The projects: The San Matías gas pipeline ($1.3bn) and the second phase of the Sal de Oro lithium project in Salta and Catamarca ($208m).

- The tally: That brings RIGI to 18 approved projects out of 39 submitted, with only one formally rejected.

- The reserves: The central bank hit its full-year 2026 dollar-buying target in early June, topping $10bn net after 100 straight days of net purchases.

- The window: The regime, created under President Javier Milei, now accepts applications until July 2027 after a one-year extension.

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Two fresh approvals and an early-met reserve goal landed on the same week, the clearest sign yet that Argentina's bet on large-scale investment incentives is drawing real money into energy and mining.

Two more projects enter the RIGI

Argentina's flagship investment-incentive scheme added two more projects on Thursday, June 4, as Economy Minister Luis Caputo announced that the evaluation committee for the Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones - the Large Investment Incentive Regime, universally known by its acronym RIGI - had cleared fresh commitments worth roughly $1.85bn combined. The larger of the two is the San Matías gas pipeline, a $1.3bn project tied to moving Vaca Muerta gas toward export markets. The second is the second phase of the Sal de Oro lithium project, spanning the northern provinces of Salta and Catamarca, with an investment of $208m.

The approvals lift the RIGI to 18 accepted projects out of 39 submitted so far, with only a single application formally rejected - a hit rate the government cites as evidence the regime is functioning as intended. The mix is telling: the new entries reinforce a pattern visible since the scheme launched, with investment concentrating in hydrocarbons, mining and the natural-resource sectors that generate the hard currency Argentina needs most. The lithium phase, in particular, feeds into the broader“lithium triangle” shared with Chile and Bolivia, one of the world's richest sources of the mineral used in electric-vehicle batteries and grid storage.

What the RIGI offers

The RIGI was created under the 2024“Ley de Bases,” the omnibus reform law that anchored President Javier Milei's economic programme, and is designed to attract large-scale capital with a package of tax, customs and foreign-exchange benefits plus long-term legal stability - the predictability that has historically been Argentina's weakest selling point to investors. Projects above a set investment threshold lock in those guarantees for decades, insulating them from the policy swings that have repeatedly burned foreign capital in the country. The government has extended the application window once, by a year, so companies can now sign up until July 8, 2027, and has broadened the regime to include certain new oil-and-gas developments with a minimum investment of $600m.

The scale of interest is significant. Counting the latest entries, approved projects now represent on the order of $25bn-plus in committed investment, with a far larger pipeline still under evaluation that officials say pushes the potential total well beyond $60bn. The concentration in Neuquén, Río Negro, San Juan, Mendoza, Salta and Catamarca maps directly onto Argentina's energy and mining heartlands, and underpins Caputo's projection that the country's energy-and-mining trade balance could swing dramatically positive by the early 2030s.

Reserves cross the line early

The investment news coincided with a milestone at the central bank. In early June, the Banco Central de la República Argentina announced it had already met its full-year 2026 dollar-accumulation target, crossing more than $10bn in net purchases after a run of 100 consecutive days as a net buyer in the foreign-exchange market. Officials framed it as a vote of confidence in the macroeconomic programme; the Economy Ministry noted that a relevant share of agricultural-export dollars had yet to come in, which could lift available reserves further in the short term.

The two threads are connected. Reserve accumulation has been the soft spot of Milei 's stabilisation effort - net reserves spent much of the past two years only barely positive, and meeting IMF targets has been a recurring strain. A steady inflow of RIGI-backed energy and mining investment is precisely the kind of structural dollar source that can ease that pressure over time, rather than through one strong trading session. The caveats remain real: analysts have flagged 2027 as more challenging given heavy foreign-currency debt maturities, and the durability of the whole framework hinges on political continuity. But for now, with reserves at target and the investment pipeline filling, Argentina's incentive bet is showing the clearest returns it has produced to date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the RIGI?

Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime, created under the 2024 Ley de Bases, offering tax, customs and currency benefits plus decades of legal stability for large-scale projects.

What was approved on June 4?

The $1.3bn San Matías gas pipeline and the $208m second phase of the Sal de Oro lithium project in Salta and Catamarca, worth about $1.85bn together.

How many projects has the RIGI approved?

Eighteen of 39 submitted, with one rejected, representing more than $25bn in committed investment and a much larger pipeline under review.

Did Argentina meet its reserve target?

Yes. The central bank hit its full-year 2026 dollar-buying goal in early June, topping $10bn net after 100 consecutive days of net purchases.

Connected Coverage

The approvals build on the second-generation “Super RIGI” upgrade Milei's government unveiled in May, as Argentina leans on investment incentives to rebuild reserves and dollar inflows.

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