IDB Launches USD 3 Billion Long 5-Year Global Benchmark Bond

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) issued a USD 3 billion long five-year global benchmark bond, the second US dollar benchmark transaction of its 2026 funding program.

The bond attracted robust global investor demand, with orders exceeding USD 4.9 billion and a notably high-quality core investor base. The bond matures in August 2031 and carries a fixed annual coupon of 4.25 percent.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this five-year USD benchmark, which attracted strong and high-quality demand from investors across all regions,” said Laura Fan, Head of Funding at the IDB. This transaction underscores the continued confidence of the global investor community in supporting economic and social development in Latin America and the Caribbean. This trade brings us to around 70% completion of our 2026 funding program and reflects the strong progress achieved this year in mobilising resources for our member countries.”

“Many congratulations to the IDB team on a solid return to the five‐year USD market, achieving the tightest spread to US Treasuries ever for an IDB 5-year USD benchmark,” said Kamini Sumra, managing director, BofA Securities.“The depth and high quality of investor demand supported a USD 3 billion issue, highlighting the continued global recognition of IDB's Sustainable Development programme. BofA is delighted to have been involved in this successful transaction.”

“Massive congratulations to the IDB funding team on the successful launch of its new USD 3 billion five-year benchmark bond, securing 70 percent of the 2026 funding target already as of early June,” said Jamie Stirling, global head of DCM SSA, BNP Paribas.“This transaction sets a new record for the tightest US. Treasuries spread ever achieved on an IDB US dollar benchmark issuance, reflecting strong demand from bank treasuries and other high-quality investors. The robust prefunding of the 2026 programme underscores the IDB's efficient and pragmatic approach to capital market financing. BNP Paribas is proud to support this continued process.”

“Scotiabank congratulates the IDB on its second USD-denominated fixed-rate benchmark-sized transaction of 2026,” said Cesare Roselli, Global Head of SSA (Sovereign, Supranational, and Agency) Origination at Scotiabank.“The quality of the globally diversified orderbook is a reflection of IDB's strong credit quality as well as the excellent global investor support that they command. Scotiabank is pleased to be involved in this important issuance.”

“Wells Fargo congratulates the IDB on their return to the 5-year USD market, achieving the tightest-ever spread to US Treasuries for an IDB 5-year USD benchmark,” said Carlos Perezgrovas, head of SSA Origination, Wells Fargo.“A globally diversified, high-quality orderbook drove the USD 3 billion print and underscores the strong investor recognition of IDB's credit and Sustainable Development program. Wells Fargo is delighted to have been part of this success.”

Information on bonds for investors is available here.

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