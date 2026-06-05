South Korean President To Visit Europe From June 9-18, Attend G7 Summit In France's Evian

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, June 5 (NNN-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Europe this month to take part in the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a senior presidential official on Friday.

Lee's trip will last from Tuesday to June 18 and include visits to Belgium, Italy and the Vatican, according to National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac.

Lee's attendance at the G7 summit, set for June 15-17, comes at the invitation of the grouping, Wi told a press briefing.

On the first leg of the trip, Lee will visit Brussels from Tuesday to Wednesday and hold separate summit talks with the leaders of Belgium and the European Union, the security adviser said.

From next Friday to Saturday, Lee will pay a state visit to Italy at the invitation of President Sergio Mattarella and hold a summit with him, followed by talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

On the third leg of the trip, Lee will visit the Vatican from June 14-15 and meet with Pope Leo XIV before attending the G7 summit from June 16-17, the presidential official noted.

--NNN-YONHAP