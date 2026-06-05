TASI® Bank Provides Financing For Acquisition Of Bay Tech Office Property In San Jose

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $6 Million Commercial Real Estate Transaction Closed in 16 Days

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TASI® Bank today announced financing for the acquisition of a commercial office property located at 110 Bay Tech Drive in San Jose, reinforcing the Bank's ongoing commitment to supporting commercial real estate investors, business owners, and entrepreneurs throughout California.

The transaction, which closed in just 16 days, included $6 million in financing for the acquisition of the 58,000-square-foot office property, which is leased to a fast-growing advanced materials, LytEn, Inc.

"At TASI Bank, commercial real estate lending is about more than financing properties - it's about helping our clients create value, strengthen communities, and achieve long-term success," said Abhay Sandhu, Vice President/Relationship Manager at TASI Bank.

"Our relationship-focused approach allows us to work directly with clients, which helps us expedite the process."

While many financial institutions continue to rely increasingly on transactional banking models, TASI Bank remains committed to combining technology with personalized service and local expertise.

The Bay Tech Drive transaction reflects TASI Bank's broader commitment to serving experienced investors, developers, and business owners throughout California. Since 1983, the Bank has provided pragmatic and long-term banking relationships designed to help clients achieve their business and investment objectives.

"Every successful project represents more than a building," Sandhu added. "It represents investment, job creation, community development, and confidence in the future."

As the CRE economy continues to evolve, TASI Bank remains dedicated to helping clients navigate changing market conditions, capitalize on new opportunities, and make a lasting impact in the communities they serve.

About TASI® Bank

Since 1983, TASI® Bank has provided personalized banking services and financial solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and individuals. Through relationship-based banking, local decision-making, and a commitment to exceptional service, TASI Bank helps clients achieve their financial goals while supporting the growth and vitality of the communities it serves.

Contact: For TASI ® Bank

Gary Tobin

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415-450-0810

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at