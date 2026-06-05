'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' New Album Captures Essence Of Faith, And Indian Spirituality

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film“Mahaprabhu Jagannath” have released a new devotional music album across major streaming platforms.

The album features songs in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu, blending traditional bhajans, Sanskrit chants, and uplifting musical compositions. The soundtrack features a diverse range of devotional and emotionally driven compositions, including Jay Jagannath Title Song, Mahaprabhu Jagannath Title Song, Hey Prabhu Jagannath, Ahe Nila Saila, Mahavishnu Mantra, Chaturbhuj Jagannath, Garuda Gayatri, Vamana Stuti, and Brahma Gayatri.

Voices such as Somesh Satpathy, Atharva Bakshi, Aviral Kumar, and Abhay Jodhpurkar have come together to give the album its devotional and emotional feel.

Speaking about the album, producer Durga Prasad Dalai shared in a statement,“The music of Mahaprabhu Jagannath was never approached as just a film album for us. Every song was created with the intention of making people feel emotionally connected to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and to the innocence that exists within devotion. We wanted the soundtrack to feel celebratory, emotional, spiritual, and deeply Indian at the same time. It is the soul of our film.”

Aviral Kumar added, "One of the most beautiful things about this soundtrack is that every composition carries a different emotional texture while still feeling spiritually connected." Some songs make you want to celebrate, some make you emotional, and some simply make you pause and feel peaceful. That emotional journey became very important for us while building the music.”

Singer Abhay Jodhpurkar, who lends his voice to one of the tracks in the film, said, "There was a certain purity while recording these songs that is difficult to explain. The music does not try too hard to sound devotional, it naturally carries that energy. As a singer, you rarely come across songs where emotion and spirituality flow together so honestly. Recording for Mahaprabhu Jagannath felt deeply special.”

The upcoming animated feature“Mahaprabhu Jagannath,” the first film in the studio's“Sanatan Universe” series, will release nationwide on July 10.