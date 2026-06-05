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From a Hospital Bed to Listeners in 42 Countries: The Story Behind "Nuestro Verano"

05.06.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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Dutch-Spanish artist Joey Arnoldo reaches an international audience with summer hit "Nuestro Verano" "A year ago, I was lying in a hospital bed. Today, a song that was born there is reaching listeners in 42 countries." DÉNIA, Spain and BREDA, Netherlands, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch-Spanish artist Joey Arnoldo is attracting international attention with his latest single, Nuestro Verano. In a short period of time, the song has generated more than 4 million views on TikTok and is now being streamed in 42 countries worldwide. Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and France currently rank among the strongest markets for the independent release.



Joey Arnoldo is the stage name of Jerry Anholt. The Dutch musician has lived in Spain for many years and is no stranger to the music industry. During the 1990s, he achieved seven entries in the Dutch Top 100 and worked as a producer and songwriter for a variety of artists. The story behind Nuestro Verano makes the song's growing success even more remarkable. The track was written during a hospital stay in the Spanish coastal city of Denia. "Last year, I went through a difficult period and ended up in hospital. With my keyboard and laptop beside me, I started writing music. When I played the first version of Nuestro Verano, the hospital staff immediately responded with enthusiasm: 'Suena muy bien, Jerry!' Those words gave me a lot of confidence." The single was later released completely independently, without the support of a major record label. Since then, Anholt has been receiving messages from listeners around the world on a daily basis. "Sometimes I still can't believe what's happening. I receive messages from Australia, Costa Rica and many other countries. Every day I see new countries appearing in my streaming statistics." According to the latest streaming data, Nuestro Verano is now being listened to in 42 countries. In addition, content related to the song has generated more than 4 million views on TikTok. Interest in the track continues to grow, particularly in Spain, where it is increasingly being played in shops, restaurants and other public venues. With the summer of 2026 only just beginning, interest in Nuestro Verano appears to be gaining momentum. The coming months will reveal just how far the song's international reach can extend. About Joey Arnoldo Joey Arnoldo is the stage name of Jerry Anholt, a Dutch musician, producer and songwriter based in Spain. He has been active in the music industry for decades and achieved multiple chart successes in the Netherlands during the 1990s. His latest single, Nuestro Verano, is available on all major streaming platforms and is currently being streamed in 42 countries worldwide. Nuestro Verano is available on all major streaming platforms. Joey Arnoldo - Nuestro verano (Official Music Video)



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