South Korean President Lee To Visit Europe Next Week, Attend G7 Summit In France

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, June 5 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Europe this month to take part in the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, a senior presidential official said Friday.

Lee's trip will last from June 9-18 and include visits to Belgium, Italy and the Vatican, according to National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac.

Lee's attendance at the G7 summit, set for June 15-17, comes at the invitation of the grouping, Wi told a press briefing, Yonhap News Agency reported.

On the first leg of the trip, Lee will visit Brussels from Tuesday to Wednesday and hold separate summit talks with the leaders of Belgium and the European Union (EU), the security advisor said.

From Thursday to Saturday, Lee will pay a state visit to Italy at the invitation of President Sergio Mattarella and hold a summit with him, followed by talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

On the third leg of the trip, Lee will visit the Vatican from June 14-15 and meet with Pope Leo XIV before attending the G7 summit from June 16-17, the presidential official noted.

Lee's trip to Belgium comes as the two countries mark the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, according to Wi.

On Wednesday, the president will hold talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and King Philippe, where he is expected to seek ways to expand cooperation with Belgium, including securing a stable foothold in the European market for South Korean companies, the presidential official said.

Belgium's Port of Antwerp-Bruges is Europe's second-largest seaport, and cooperation with the country would help South Korean companies make inroads into the broader European market, he noted.

The same day, Lee will hold a summit with the EU, where he plans to sign an agreement as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation in diplomacy and economy with the economic bloc, which is South Korea's third-largest trading partner.

On Thursday, Lee will attend an official welcome ceremony hosted by Mattarella and hold a summit with the Italian president before the two leaders make a joint press announcement.

The South Korean president will hold talks with Meloni on Friday and visit Florence the following day under Italy's special protocol for state guests, according to Wi.

On June 15, Lee will attend Mass at St. Peter's Basilica before holding talks with the pope the following day. At the Mass, Lee plans to deliver a speech expressing South Korea's commitment to global solidarity for peace and seek the Vatican's support for Seoul's efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula.

On June 16, Lee will participate in a session of the G7 summit in France, where he may stress the group's role in bridging advanced and developing countries.

The trip will mark South Korea's second consecutive participation in G7 leaders' meetings, Wi noted.

"Lee's trip...may serve as an opportunity to expand his administration's diplomatic outreach to Europe while increasing Seoul's participation in discussions on key issues of the international community," he said.