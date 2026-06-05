Kazakhstan Leads Region In Attracting Foreign Investment, Tokayev Says
According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is creating a favorable legal and institutional environment to stimulate business activity, including mechanisms for resolving investment disputes.
"As a result, up to 80% of court rulings are now issued in favor of investors," he said.
The president stressed the importance of constructive cooperation between the authorities and the business community, noting that current challenges should be discussed openly and addressed through joint efforts.
"I instruct officials in positions of authority to seek compromises in any disputed situation. At the same time, the search for solutions must not contradict the requirements of the legal system. In other words, any agreement must remain within the framework of the law," Tokayev said.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment