Turkmenistan, U.S. Businesses Hold Business Forum In Ashgabat

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Representatives of Turkmen government agencies and the U.S. business community held a business forum in Ashgabat to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral economic cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The event took place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and brought together officials from ministries and agencies, as well as a delegation of U.S. business representatives led by Executive Director of the Turkmen-U.S. Business Council, Eric Stewart. The Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyev.

The participants discussed the activities of the Turkmen-U.S. Business Council and its role in strengthening long-term economic relations between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to trade and investment cooperation, including industry, agriculture, and the supply of equipment for the agricultural and water sectors.

The sides also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in energy, transport and communications, construction, healthcare, environmental protection, cybersecurity, and innovative technologies.

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