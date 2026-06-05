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COP29 Opens Key Pathways For Future Climate Summit - COP30 President

COP29 Opens Key Pathways For Future Climate Summit - COP30 President


2026-06-05 05:10:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. COP29 opened important pathways for COP30, COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago said in a video message to an international conference marking World Environment Day in Baku, Trend reports.

Corrêa do Lago described World Environment Day as an important platform for addressing climate change challenges and advancing global environmental action.

“COP29 has opened important pathways for COP30,” he said.“I hope we will achieve the implementation of climate commitments as quickly as possible.”

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