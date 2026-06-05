COP29 Opens Key Pathways For Future Climate Summit - COP30 President
Corrêa do Lago described World Environment Day as an important platform for addressing climate change challenges and advancing global environmental action.
“COP29 has opened important pathways for COP30,” he said.“I hope we will achieve the implementation of climate commitments as quickly as possible.”--
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