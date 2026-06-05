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Sahanika Ratnayake

Sahanika Ratnayake


2026-06-05 05:09:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Researcher, Evidence Synthesis, University of Manchester
Profile Articles

I am currently a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Manchester working on a project developing novel methods for evidence synthesis.

I am by training a Philosopher of Psychiatry and my work specialises on contemporary psychological therapies, particularly conceptual and methodological issues in the evidence base. I have held positions both with academia and in the third-sector.

I hold a BA (Philosophy)/BSc (Molecular Genetics) from the University of Auckland and a M.Phil (Philosophy) and PhD (Philosophy) from the University of Cambridge.

Experience
  • 2025–present Postdoctoral research associate, University of Manchester
Education
  • 2021 University of Cambridge, PhD (Philosophy)
  • 2016 University of Cambridge, M.Phil (Philosophy)

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