Sahanika Ratnayake

Postdoctoral Researcher, Evidence Synthesis, University of Manchester

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I am currently a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Manchester working on a project developing novel methods for evidence synthesis.

I am by training a Philosopher of Psychiatry and my work specialises on contemporary psychological therapies, particularly conceptual and methodological issues in the evidence base. I have held positions both with academia and in the third-sector.

I hold a BA (Philosophy)/BSc (Molecular Genetics) from the University of Auckland and a M.Phil (Philosophy) and PhD (Philosophy) from the University of Cambridge.

2025–present Postdoctoral research associate, University of Manchester



2021 University of Cambridge, PhD (Philosophy) 2016 University of Cambridge, M.Phil (Philosophy)

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