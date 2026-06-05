EVE Energy And Stark Future Deepen Strategic Partnership To Push Electric Motorcycle Performance Further

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)EVE Energy and Stark Future have deepened their strategic cooperation, expanding both technical collaboration and racing partnership as the two companies continue to push the performance ceiling of electric motorcycles.

Under the agreement, EVE Energy and Stark Future will work together across the 2026 season in some of the most demanding off-road motorcycle World championships, FIM World championships: WSX (World Supercross) SuperEnduro, HardEnduro, and EnduroGP while further advancing battery technology and product development across Stark's high-performance motorcycle platforms.

This is more than a sponsorship agreement. It is a performance partnership built around one clear objective: developing electric motorcycles that go harder, last longer, charge faster, and win in the most demanding environments in off-road - track racing.

Stark Future, headquartered in Barcelona, has established itself as one of the defining names in high-performance electric motorcycles. The VARG platform has already reset expectations in off-road riding, combining race-level power with the simplicity, ride ability, and reduced maintenance that electric technology makes possible. EVE Energy has played an important role in furthering that journey, supporting the development and production of the VARG models range through its cylindrical battery expertise.









Across the line-up, that collaboration continues to translate into real product performance.







The VARG MX is built for maximum output, lightweight handling, and world-class track performance.

The VARG EX - fully road legal Enduro platform into technical enduro and long-distance off-road use, where energy density, thermal stability, and control matter most. The VARG SM extends the VARG platform into supermoto, where strong and consistent power delivery, efficient charging, and broader versatility open a new chapter for high-performance road and circuit riding.





At the centre of cooperation is the 26120 cylindrical battery, developed for high-performance applications where weight, sustained power, thermal behaviour, and fast charging all matter at once. Boasting industry-leading 10C peak discharge capability and 310 Wh/kg energy density, helping reduce vehicle mass while maintaining strong, repeatable performance under high load and frequent charge-discharge cycles.

As part of the partnership, EVE Energy and Stark Future will also validate this technology where it matters most, in competition. Their joint presence in the 2026 season is intended not just to showcase the partnership, but to test and prove performance under real race conditions.

The strategic partnership between EVE Energy and Stark Future marks a key milestone in deep collaboration within the high-performance electric motorcycle power sector.

Moving forward, EVE Energy and Stark Future will continue to deepen their collaboration around high-performance electric motorcycles, with a clear focus on product innovation, technical co-creation, and further gains in performance and sustainability across all categories.

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