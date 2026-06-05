(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in AI for smartphones and wearables include rising demand for AI-powered wearables, edge AI computing, and digital health monitoring. Growth is driven by advancements in sensor tech, 5G networks, personalized experiences, and adaptive displays by leading companies, boosting user engagement. Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphone and wearable market is experiencing remarkable growth. Valued at $86.21 billion in 2025, it's projected to reach $113.19 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 31.3%. This surge is fueled by increased smartphone adoption, the introduction of early mobile AI features, a rise in wearable fitness devices, advancements in mobile processors, and heightened consumer demand for smart features. Looking ahead, the market is poised for further exponential growth, anticipating a leap to $332.85 billion by 2030, guided by a CAGR of 31%. Key growth drivers include the expanding use of AI-powered wearables, advancements in edge AI computing, a focus on digital health monitoring, cutting-edge sensor technologies, and the enhancement of personalized mobile experiences. Industry trends forecasted include on-device AI processing, AI-driven health monitoring, smart camera systems, context-aware virtual assistants, and personalized predictive user experiences. The spread of 5G networks underpins this market's trajectory, driven by demands for faster data speeds, improved network reliability, and better connectivity for IoT applications. 5G facilitates superior AI capabilities in smartphones and wearables through rapid data transmission, reduced latency, and dependable connectivity, enabling seamless integration of AI applications. T-Mobile International AG reports over 1 billion active 5G subscriptions in 2023, with expectations of reaching 5 billion by 2028, spotlighting 5G's role in augmenting AI capabilities in mobile technologies. Leaders in the AI in smartphone and wearable market are pushing forward with advanced solutions like adaptive display concepts. These enhance user experience by integrating AI capabilities seamlessly into everyday devices. Motorola Solutions Inc. launched a groundbreaking wearable smartphone in November 2023, featuring an adaptive POLED display that combines AI functionality and flexible usability, showcasing the evolving adaptability in wearable technology. Strategic acquisitions are reshaping the market landscape. In May 2023, India's Noise acquired SocialBoat to amplify its wearable health tracking capabilities using AI-driven data analytics for personalized health guidance. This collaboration exemplifies strategic moves to harness AI in wellness and fitness services. Key players include Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., among others. In 2025, North America emerged as the prominent region within this market. Regions analyzed in market studies cover Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, and the Americas. Tariffs have indisputably impacted production costs, affecting the pricing strategies of devices, notably in Asia Pacific and North America. This situation has accelerated local chip manufacturing initiatives, strengthening regional hardware ecosystems gradually. This market sector is inclusive of revenues from services like voice assists, fitness tracking, camera enhancements, predictive text, and security features, as well as sales of AI-powered cameras, processors, fitness trackers, and AR glasses. Revenue metrics focus on consumption values that gauge geographic revenues within the market. Artificial Intelligence in Smartphone and Wearable Market Global Report 2026 offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the burgeoning market. This comprehensive guide highlights the trends shaping the AI market in smartphones and wearables over the next decade. The report delivers a global perspective, encompassing 16 geographies, and examines the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and evolving regulatory landscapes. It provides actionable data and insights for creating regional and country-specific strategies, identifying growth segments for investment, and outperforming competitors with forecasting trends. Understanding customer behavior through end-user analysis, benchmarking against key competitors, and evaluating the total addressable market (TAM) for potential opportunities are emphasized. The report addresses pivotal questions about the largest and fastest-growing AI markets for smartphones and wearables, their relation to broader economic and demographic trends, and the forces influencing future developments, including technological innovation, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences. Key features include market characteristics, size, growth rates, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, and trends. The following sections are covered:

Market Characteristics: Details on market definition, key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the value chain, including key materials and supplier analysis.

Trends and Strategies: Exploration of digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation for competitive advantage.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of regulatory frameworks and major investment flows impacting industry growth.

Market Size and Forecast: Insights into market size, historical growth, and future forecasts considering technological advancements and geopolitical factors.

TAM Analysis: Assessment of market potential, strategies, and growth opportunities.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluation based on growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.

Segmentations: Detailed breakdown of various market sub-segments.

Regional and Country Analysis: Examination of market size and growth by geography, with attention to recent supply chain shifts in regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of market shares and leading companies, featuring significant financial deals. Company Scoring Matrix: Evaluation of companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition. Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: Smartphones, Wearables, AI Assistants with various sub-segments.

Geographical Coverage: Detailed analysis for countries such as the USA, China, India, and regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, and more.

Time Series: Analysis spans five years of historical data and forecasts for the next ten years.

Data Format: Information delivered in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report formats, with an Excel dashboard for data manipulation. Added Benefits: Bi-Annual updates, customization options, and expert consultant support. Leading companies referenced include Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, Microsoft, Huawei, and more, with coverage in multiple countries like Australia, Japan, and the UK.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $113.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $332.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 on-Device AI Processing

4.2.2 AI-Driven Health Monitoring

4.2.3 Intelligent Camera and Imaging Systems

4.2.4 Context-Aware Virtual Assistants

4.2.5 Predictive User Experience Personalization

5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Consumer Electronics Manufacturers

5.2 Mobile Device Users

5.3 Healthcare and Fitness Service Providers

5.4 Technology Platform Providers

5.5 Telecommunications Companies

6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Smartphones, Wearables, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistants

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Operating System, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Android, iPhone Operating System (iOS), Wear Operating System (OS)

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Device Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud-Based Artificial Intelligence (AI), Hybrid Artificial Intelligence (AI)

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by User Interface, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Speech Recognition, Natural Language Understanding, Computer Vision, Haptic Feedback

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Voice Control and Virtual Assistants, Camera and Image Enhancement, Natural Language Processing, Health and Fitness Monitoring, Security and Authentication

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Sub-Segmentation of Smartphones, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Powered Cameras, AI-Based Voice Assistants, AI for Battery Management and Optimization, AI-Powered Facial Recognition and Security, AI-Driven App Recommendations and Personalization, AI-Enhanced Mobile Processors

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Sub-Segmentation of Wearables, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Driven Fitness Trackers, Smartwatches With AI Features, AI-Powered Earbuds and Audio Devices, AI for Sleep and Activity Tracking, AI-Based Health Monitoring and Diagnostics in Wearables

9.8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Sub-Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistants, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI Virtual Assistants for Smartphones, AI Personal Assistants in Smart Wearables, AI Assistants for Health and Fitness Guidance, AI-Enhanced Voice Recognition and Natural Language Processing, AI-Based Contextual and Predictive Assistance

10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market, Segmentation by Device Type, Segmentation by Operating System, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape

37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Apple Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, LG Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Xiaomi Corporation, Nokia Corporation, TCL Technology Group Corp., MediaTek Inc., Oppo, Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Honor Device Co. Ltd., ARM Holdings plc

39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard

40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market

41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smartphone and Wearable Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies

42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this AI in Smartphone and Wearable market report include:



Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

LG Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Xiaomi Corporation

Nokia Corporation

TCL Technology Group Corp.

MediaTek Inc.

Oppo

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Honor Device Co. Ltd.

ARM Holdings plc

Fossil Group Inc.

OnePlus Technology Co. Ltd.

Meizu Technology Co. Ltd.

Noise Realme

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AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market

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