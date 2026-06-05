Who Is Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit? All About India's New Vice Chief Of Air Staff

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ace fighter and test pilot Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the next Vice Chief of the Air Staff. Currently serving as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in New Delhi, the officer played an instrumental role in enhancing the jointness in the defence forces as they move towards Theaterisation.

During his different stints in the Air Headquarters, he played a key role in promoting indigenous fighter projects in the Air Force. Considered a key figure in the modernisation of the Indian Air Force, the Air Marshal was commissioned into the fighter stream of the armed forces on 6 December 1986. He served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Air Command between 1 September 2024 and 30 April 2025, prior to taking over as CISC.

| Who is Neelkanth Mishra? Economist appointed as Executive Director at World Bank

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; Defence Services Staff College (Bangladesh) and National Defence College, New Delhi, he is a Qualified Flying Instructor. A Qualified Experimental Test Pilot, he holds over 3,300 hours of flying experience on over 20 types of aircraft, including Mirage-2000, MiG-21 & Jaguar.

| Siddaramaiah appointed as member of Congress Working Committee Awards and accolades

The Air Marshal held a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments in a distinguished career spanning close to four decades. For his exception contribution to indigenous upgrades and development programmes, he has been conferred with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal and Vayu Sena Medal.

“Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit also commanded a premier Fighter Training Base in the Southern Sector where his leadership led to the base being adjudged the best in the Command. As a test pilot and later Commanding Officer of the Flight Test Squadron at Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, Bangalore, he was involved in several indigenous upgrades and development programmes including the avionics upgrades for Jaguar & MiG-27,” Ministry of Defence in a press release said when the Air Marshal took office as CISC.

| Lokhande Prashant Sitaram appointed as new CBSE Chairperson: Who is he?

It added,“As Director of Air Staff Requirements he played a key role in the planning and conduct of the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft trials.”

When will Ashutosh Dixit assume office?

He is set to take charge as the new Vice Chief of the Air Staff from 1 July 2026.